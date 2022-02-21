Fun and not so fun adventures with the semi

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Brrrr. There are times, I find it challenging to whoa up what I’m doing enough to sit and write an article. Today I was beyond excited to get into the shop office to thaw out.

Sunday I was hauling hay with the window rolled down and a sweatshirt on. The next day, and I can’t feel any of my extremities (and I don’t think it’s even COVID-related).

Speaking of COVID. It’s still hanging in there, though I will be the first to admit this virus is dumb. The good news is that evidently the rural lifestyle of social distancing pays off because no one out here tested positive except myself and the Boss Man’s Wife. The kicker is that we weren’t anywhere close to each other from when I came home from Houston, so she evidently picked it up the one day that she was grocery shopping.

That’s what I think is the most frustrating thing about the virus – when people try to figure out how they got it or where they got it. We have no clue whatsoever. What is even more frustrating is how it tackles everyone in a different way. For me, it infiltrated my neurological. I had no fever, minor hacking and congestion, but I struggled to walk because of the tingling and weakness in my legs. Almost two weeks later, each day has a slight improvement – minus a relapse here or there.

The work continues on, though. Last week was the first test run of loading beef orders out of the freezer and into the freezer trailer for deliveries. It was pretty slick. I’ve been looking for storage racks for the freezer to get all the product sorted by cut so it hopefully will make it even more efficient than opening and closing boxes. I found some really great wire bins and started to order them, but shipping was almost as much as the collapsible wire bins. Evidently the supply chain crisis is rubbing off onto wire bins. Almost all of them were unavailable.