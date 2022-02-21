Fun and not so fun adventures with the semi

Brrrr. There are times, I find it challenging to whoa up what I’m doing enough to sit and write an article. Today I was beyond excited to get into the shop office to thaw out.
Sunday I was hauling hay with the window rolled down and a sweatshirt on. The next day, and I can’t feel any of my extremities (and I don’t think it’s even COVID-related).
Speaking of COVID. It’s still hanging in there, though I will be the first to admit this virus is dumb. The good news is that evidently the rural lifestyle of social distancing pays off because no one out here tested positive except myself and the Boss Man’s Wife. The kicker is that we weren’t anywhere close to each other from when I came home from Houston, so she evidently picked it up the one day that she was grocery shopping.
That’s what I think is the most frustrating thing about the virus – when people try to figure out how they got it or where they got it. We have no clue whatsoever. What is even more frustrating is how it tackles everyone in a different way. For me, it infiltrated my neurological. I had no fever, minor hacking and congestion, but I struggled to walk because of the tingling and weakness in my legs. Almost two weeks later, each day has a slight improvement – minus a relapse here or there.
The work continues on, though. Last week was the first test run of loading beef orders out of the freezer and into the freezer trailer for deliveries. It was pretty slick. I’ve been looking for storage racks for the freezer to get all the product sorted by cut so it hopefully will make it even more efficient than opening and closing boxes. I found some really great wire bins and started to order them, but shipping was almost as much as the collapsible wire bins. Evidently the supply chain crisis is rubbing off onto wire bins. Almost all of them were unavailable.
While on the topic of supply chains, I took the trailer to Denver for deliveries. I had to leave around 3 in the morning to make it to the airport cargo dropoff before I had an appointment. With a storm that had blown in that afternoon and evening before, the roads were miserable. The worst was probably Interstate 76 in Colorado. They had de-iced it, but the plows weren’t out yet. Of course, it was slush. Every single semi that passed threw enough slush to drown an elephant. Of all days to run out of windshield wiper fluid, this was not the day.
Do you know what you can’t find in stock right now in Colorado? Yep, that’s correct. Five stops with no windshield wiper fluid. Most said they’d been waiting weeks to get a delivery. I will tell you what not to do when you are traveling with no windshield wiper fluid. Do not decide to lean out your door when you are fully stopped to pour water on the windshield and then turn on the wipers to clear off the gunk. I only did it once and learned to not do it again. I’m blaming it on supply chain issues making us so irritated that we lose our common sense.
The biggest project right now that I’m attempting is to haul hay. We have a meadow down by Lakeside that has around 15 loads that need to be hauled over to the feedlot. It’s around 13 miles, most of which is rough washboard gravel. This is my first-time hauling hay with the semi, and I will say I’m glad I started with a pot and worked down to the hay trailer. I was like a little kid with a new toy that could go a lot more places, at a lot faster speed, and with solid weight that didn’t shift. I didn’t know what to do with myself. So I got stuck.
That’s not quite the whole story, but I was unloading on a road where the frost had gone out and the surface was starting to get soft. I just needed a push out. I was able to get the job about half done before the cold spell hit. I’m going to have to hold off for a couple of days, but hopefully the rest will continue to go smoothly – well, without getting stuck anymore. Because they sure don’t let you live that down around this outfit!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.