The intern and I returned from a whirlwind trip on Saturday. We left Thursday afternoon to Scottsbluff for a freezer trailer handoff, then dropped off Flying Diamond Beef deliveries in Gering and Alliance before arriving in Broken Bow at midnight.
Friday morning we hit the road early to deliver down I-80 before arriving in Lincoln for multiple deliveries, and then headed to Omaha and delivered until 8:30.
One delivery Saturday morning and then started the trek back home.
The process is getting smoother. I built metal shelving for the freezer trailer, which has made a night and day difference in loading and unloading product. We decided to enter our first parade for the Fourth of July and then have a mobile stand by Lake McConaughy, because evidently one just can’t take the day off.
Monday morning, I headed to Ovid with another load to process. This was the first group to go to this plant and we are excited for the opportunity to utilize both of the plants with which we are working.
I’m not use to driving six hours round-trip to a plant compared to 16 hours to our other plant. I decided to take advantage of the location even more and took the “backroads” so I could write an article at the same time. The backroad is the stretch from Lakeside to Oshkosh through the Crescent Lake Wildlife Refuge. Single lane, semi-paved, and no other traffic in sight. On the plus side, one can max out at 45 mph.
Branding is all done, cows are on grass, and just getting a start on haying. The grasshoppers are out of control this year, to the point we are cutting one of the pivots now so we can spray ASAP. Between the grasshoppers and lack of rain, it just doesn’t seem to stop.
I’m having a big birthday coming on the horizon on July 9. If someone would have asked 20 years ago if I’d make it to this one, I probably would have laughed. Some days I feel like I’m in a good spot and other days I feel way behind of where I want to be. Considering the time of year and everything going on, probably won’t celebrate until later this fall. The Boss Man’s Wife asked what I wanted for my birthday. My response? A day off. We shall see if that happens.