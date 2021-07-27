Heat, stress pile on at the ranch

Bulls are out to their breeding pastures.
I don’t know why this seems like such a huge accomplishment some years but it was this year. The heat this last week has been just a little brutal, and it’s also made everyone just a little crabby. No one wants to move very fast or do much, me included.
The project started Wednesday evening when one of the interns and I sorted off a group in the pasture to load out the following morning that went around 25 minutes north of the ranch to where the replacement heifers are. The group was made up of seven head of home-raised 2-year-old half-brothers. I couldn’t be more pleased with how they have developed.
This is the second year I did not AI the heifers. Last year was a test to see how that would go and it worked out great breeding to our own bulls. Historically, we’ve AI’d to low birth weight calving ease sires – some up and comers, some well known. We sort heavies and calve the heifers in the lots around the house. This year we didn’t even night calve that group. We went from assisting around 15-20% to around 3%. The downside was the interns didn’t get much practice on their barn cleaning skills.
We hauled the bulls to the heifers on Thursday morning and then put two more groups out when we got back. Saturday we AI’d our big group of cows. That’s always a project, but I enjoy getting it done in one day instead of spreading it out over multiple days or even weeks. I hire this done and have a great female crew that comes in and knocks it out quickly and efficiently.
I do all of the semen prep. I just selected four bulls this year to use so the prep was still about as fast as I could go with both sides of the box going at the same time. Everything worked out pretty slick once we got past the first 20 cows and everyone found their rhythm.
The Boss Man had headed back to Omaha for the weekend to celebrate the niece’s and nephew’s birthday. It’s always an added stressor when he’s gone – not so much for the work, but because I sure don’t want to screw up and have to try and explain it when he gets home.
Two more loads of bulls went out Saturday afternoon, and that job finally got checked off the list.
I finished up some other projects on Saturday then headed out Sunday for a really quick trip to Lincoln for a bank board meeting.
I’m leaving this week for a vacation. It has been a long time coming. My body and brain have been maxed out for way too long, and I’m hoping they can find some way to rejuvenate and reenergize.
There never seems to be a “perfect” time to get away, but with bulls out, haying dwindling down and fall calving and weaning right around the corner, this time seemed as good as any. I had started planning for this back this winter, and I guess I’m never sure if I will actually follow through until I’m there. Please say a quick prayer or two that I’ll get gone and then return in a better place than before.
With all of that, it also means that I will be taking a break from writing next week. It’s not because I don’t want to, I’m just afraid that a mountain hut in Iceland may not have the connectivity that I would need. Of course, I’ll probably find out they have better service then the boonies of western Nebraska and that will be irritating.
From there I head straight to Nashville for a week of meetings. In typical fashion, I have a PowerPoint that I need to turn in sometime prior to that. Well, maybe that might get accomplished in the hut.
