Heat, stress pile on at the ranch

Bulls are out to their breeding pastures.

I don’t know why this seems like such a huge accomplishment some years but it was this year. The heat this last week has been just a little brutal, and it’s also made everyone just a little crabby. No one wants to move very fast or do much, me included.

The project started Wednesday evening when one of the interns and I sorted off a group in the pasture to load out the following morning that went around 25 minutes north of the ranch to where the replacement heifers are. The group was made up of seven head of home-raised 2-year-old half-brothers. I couldn’t be more pleased with how they have developed.

This is the second year I did not AI the heifers. Last year was a test to see how that would go and it worked out great breeding to our own bulls. Historically, we’ve AI’d to low birth weight calving ease sires – some up and comers, some well known. We sort heavies and calve the heifers in the lots around the house. This year we didn’t even night calve that group. We went from assisting around 15-20% to around 3%. The downside was the interns didn’t get much practice on their barn cleaning skills.

We hauled the bulls to the heifers on Thursday morning and then put two more groups out when we got back. Saturday we AI’d our big group of cows. That’s always a project, but I enjoy getting it done in one day instead of spreading it out over multiple days or even weeks. I hire this done and have a great female crew that comes in and knocks it out quickly and efficiently.