I can probably count on one hand the times I’ve missed a deadline. There were so many times today that I looked at the clock and thought, I should just email the editor and say, “it’s not going to happen this week.”
I was struggling this week with the holidays. I didn’t have a clue what Christmas was looking like this year as the Boss Man and the Boss Man’s Wife were heading to some appointments a couple states away and their schedule was up in the air. Meanwhile, cattle needed taken care of and I was certain that Christmas was going to consist of the four-legged holy terror and I spending the day feeding livestock by ourselves. To say I was missing Christmas spirit would be an understatement.
So, I was going to cop out on writing.
But you know what, I think in all the happiness and celebrations that we see — whether it be on social media or with our own eyes — there are those intermingled with the group that may be struggling.
Maybe that’s OK. Maybe it’s OK to struggle. Maybe it’s OK to admit it. So, this article is for you. This article is for those who may be in a battle, those who may feel the toll this year has taken, whether it be financial, emotional or psychical. You don’t have to sugarcoat it and make it seem like everything is OK this holiday season, because maybe it’s not.
I love the Christmas season. I love celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. I love giving gifts and making people smile. I love Christmas decorations, Christmas music, and watching Hallmark Christmas movies until long past I should have been in bed. I love eating candy canes, candlelight services and spending a night in town looking at Christmas lights.
This year, I bought two presents before Christmas Eve, neither of which I wrapped. I did not do Christmas cards. I did not bake anything for anybody. I have not attended a candlelight service, and I dang well haven’t even eaten one candy cane. You know what? It’s OK.
I think in today’s society, we are so often comparing ourselves to others — Dick has a bigger tractor, Jane has a doctorate and can weld, Spot didn’t pee in the house this week — that we sometimes forget to look in the mirror and realize, “hey, I’m pretty OK, too.”
So, this is my Christmas wish to you: May you realize and appreciate the little things. May you be grateful for all that you have and be generous to those who may not have the same. May you all stop talking politics and just take a breath. May you say a prayer for those who are struggling or are hurting this holiday season. May your cows also be fat, and the crops finally be out of the field. Most importantly, may you realize that it’s all going to be OK.
I woke up this morning without a clue as to my Christmas plans. Now, it looks like I’m heading out early Christmas Eve morning to Omaha to spend the afternoon and evening with my brother and his family. The Boss Man and the Boss Man’s Wife will be getting in from Rochester later in the day. Then Christmas Day, I will leave first thing to head back west to take care of all the four-legged critters and hold the fort down for the next couple of weeks with my teammates. I’m also taking the holy terror with me to O-town. It wouldn’t be the same without her, and truth be known, she’s been lacking a little brains in the porcupine department. But even as short as our celebration is, I’m going to take a couple moments and appreciate what we do have, and that we get to spend it together, and maybe I’ll find a little bit of that Christmas spirit after all.
Wherever you spend the holidays this year, may you find peace, comfort, and a little bit of your own Christmas spirit. From our outfit you yours, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
