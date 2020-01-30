This is the time of year that I spend a lot of time at the background lot. For those of you who may need a refresher, we calve at the Home Place in late April and May, then wean in October. The calves are ran on grass with little or no supplement until around the middle of December, when we will start feeding them a ration in the pasture to get them acclimated to coming to the feeder. Right after Christmas, they are sorted into four groups — big steers, little steers, big heifers, little heifers — and placed into lots solely dependent on bunk space. The bull calves have been sorted off since after weaning and are running in their own group before being placed into the lot.
I’ve mentioned this year that we’ve changed to an afternoon feeding. With so many irons in the fire right now, it worked best into the schedule and so far has been pretty smooth. The hay grinder came in this last week and grinded a huge pile of millet for us, so the feeding time has been cut down significantly with the ground hay instead of waiting on the vertical mixer to do the grinding for us.
This is the four-legged holy terror’s second year at the lot. Last year, she would usually just jump into one of the tractors and stay there during the duration of feeding, as she’s not very tire cognizant. This year, she has made it her mission that while we are at the lot, she is going to make sure that the hundreds of deer populating the area are going to remain a respectable distance.
Our outfitters have a deer buffet set up. There are tubs of distillers, alfalfa in feeders, and even a whole truckload of sugar beets that were dumped on the ground. For the most part, we’ve been able to keep them out of our feedstuffs (corn silage, DDG, and corn), by building 10-foot-tall enclosures, and then electrifying them with a 110 volts. They’ve attempted a coup twice on the enclosures, but both times it was short-lived, and the good guys came out on top.
I think what intrigues me the most about the feedlot is that something happens there every day that makes me smile. Whether it’s Jemma on a stalk across the stockyard, ears flattened out to the side, thinking that she’s completely incognito to the herd of deer that have her pegged from the moment she stepped out of the tractor, to the little patch-eye red steer that has no concept that you aren’t supposed to step through the bunk and cables multiple times a day, there’s joy to be found.
I was walking through the lots the other day with Jemma right by me. The calves adore her, and she will literally play with them for hours. I had stopped to look at a calf that we could not figure out what to diagnosis him with, and felt something on the back of my ski pants. I looked down to see one of the steers determined to use my leg as his new scratching post. We pride ourselves on disposition in our cow herd, but this guy had me baffled as he followed us all over the pen, wanting his head, neck and back scratched. He wasn’t a bum, hadn’t received any extra attention growing up, wasn’t supplemented on pasture in a way that he had human interaction — evidently, he must have thought I was “safe.”
Then I got thinking about this more, what would cause a calf to befriend a tired, frazzled female dressed all in black and an obnoxious Malinois? Or, along with that, what would make the deer herds think that they can come into the feedlot while I’m feeding? There have been times I’ve had to “shush” them away why I’m trying to get a load mixed.
It’s because I’m sure I’m Dr. Doolittle.
Or, truth be told, I probably really need to wash my work clothes, as they have taken on the smell of a bovine, and corn silage, with a little DDG thrown in for good measure.
In the spirit of animal activism everywhere, I have decided to start a “You don’t know animals, unless you smell like one” campaign. For every PETA, HSUS, and ASPCA group out there, I’m going to ask the tough question: Do you smell like an animal? Do you go to town smelling like an animal? Do you stand in line at the grocery story smelling like an animal? Do you walk into Starbucks to get a cup of coffee (with dairy milk) and realize that even your dollar bills smell like animals? Because if you can’t do that, first off, you don’t know animals, and second, I’m calling for impeachment!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.