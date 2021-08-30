Is it too taboo to try something new?

I’ve heard a lot of stories about banamine, DMSO, and a whole host of other “animal” products over the years, and I won’t say it to loud, but I feel that veterinarians are sometimes better medical personnel than medical doctors – or at least that’s what an old chiropractor told me when asked what X-rays he preferred.

When did we become so taboo?

I had horse carpaccio a couple of weeks ago. If you haven’t eaten carpaccio. it’s a dish of meat or fish that is thinly sliced or pounded thin and served raw. Now I ate a lot of dog food as a child, much to my parents’ dismay, but I will say that is the first time I have eaten raw horse, and I think I may go back to the dog food. Like ivermectin, there are other countries and other places around the world where no one would think twice about it if you ordered horse, dog (which I did eat in China, as to not insult my host), guinea pig (does not taste like chicken), or whatever else may make other people cringe a little.

Where am I going with this? I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of all the bickering and shaming about COVID. Evidently, we are seeing that COVID is going to be around for a while, and I’m sure there are going to be new thoughts and new ideas on it that come out every week. So, my advice – and take it for what it is worth – is to be open to ideas. Just because you don’t care for a thought or idea doesn’t mean that there is not someone out there that may disagree with you.

I guess this also carries over into everything else. If you want to tag your calves and trace them, if you want to eat horse, if you want to take a vacation or lease out part of your ranch, who are we to judge? Sometimes I think it’s enjoyable to stir the pot just a little on topics that people get “stupid” over, but other days, it’s exhausting. Maybe if we could all find just a little more humor in everything, the world would be a better place.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

