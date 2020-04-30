It finally feels like spring is in the air.
No more days of looking at the alarm pondering if one should go back to sleep for just a little bit longer. The raucous outside in my yard would even wake the dead.
I am very fortunate to walk outside my front door anytime I want and see all the wildlife across from my yard. There is a lake that fills up the bottom part of our homestead valley. One end used to be fresh water, the other had a secluded alkaline lake, until the consistent years of excessive moisture have combined the two.
It is a wildlife mecca. Between the herd of deer that has decided to live this spring on the other side of the lake directly from my house, to the multiple species of birds, to the muskrats that are continually building their muskrat houses — which I’m pretty sure they have an arrangement with the geese to provide nesting habitat — to even the overweight badger I swerved to miss (and almost drove into the lake) after checking the heavies at Zero Dark 30 last night. It’s a wildlife enthusiast’s dream.
I was asked this last week, do we allow duck hunting? My hurried reply was, “absolutely not, we never have in all of the years I remember.” Then I got thinking about the explanation — why? Well, my grandparents were avid wildlife lovers. I remember my grandma raising wild birds in the barns for many years, and the two of them set aside around 30 acres just for wildlife use, where they planted many a tree and built a house. Grandma spent her later years constantly cussing out the raccoons and deer that would find her multiple bird feeders, and you can be sure if you saw a cow getting anywhere close to the above-mentioned wildlife pasture, you were going to be getting a phone call, and you better dang well drop whatever you are doing to come and take care of it.
We all have family traditions or thought processes that have been handed down from generation to generation. For some reason, this is the time of year that I seem to think about it just a little bit more.
We had the Silencer guys out this past week delivering a chute. With succession we were a chute short, and decided after looking at a couple of options to continue with the company. Granted, it helps that some dear friends are part of the business. We were all over at the background lot unhooking and having a conversation and somehow branding was brought up. I think the discussion was centered over an Extension pamphlet that had come out, giving ideas on how to brand yet remain COVID conscience.
The pamphlet caused quite an uproar, which I will not get into. We were asked if COVID was going to affect our brandings, and I said, “Not at all, as we keep everything in house and use a calf chute.” I got telling a story about an old photo that the Boss Man has from the 1920’s of an ancestor who had built his own wooden calf chute to use at branding time, and the story that grandma had told me. Right about the time her and grandpa were seeing each other, grandpa decided he was going to start banding calves at birth instead of castrating them when they were older. She said the community was in an uproar; individual after individual said those calves were going to tank at the sale barn and no one was going to buy them. The last laugh was on the critics, as that fall those calves blew away the salebarn competition, banded and all.
There have been traditions that have come and gone. Some needed adjusting. Some are still a valid part of the operation. There have also been those traditions that one generation decided to get rid of and the next generation is bringing back.
I think through it all, the lesson is to be openminded to change and to ask why we are doing some things the way we are doing them. There are days that it may not come down to popularity, or may not be what the rest of the community is doing or thinking, and that’s OK. I have analyzed a lot of the traditions that have been passed down, and I often think of my favorite movie line quote, “You have been weighed. You have been measured. You have been found wanting.” Fortunately, that is rarely the case. Stay safe!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.