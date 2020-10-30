I have been staring at the computer screen for a half hour. I get asked a lot how I can write every week. My usual response is “I have no clue, I just sit down in front of the computer and my hands just start typing.” My hands are not moving very well this morning.
This last week was one of the toughest I have been through, and as someone who’s been ranching all of their life, that’s a pretty bold statement. A week ago, Sunday, I made the decision to move cows — something that we have all done many times before. I had reached out a couple of days earlier to ask business partner and friend, Jamie Glantz, to come over north of the Home Place to help, and like she always would, she readily agreed.
That morning, myself, another friend of mine and Jamie met up and all headed to some ground south of Smith Lake. We got the ATVs and my pony unloaded. Jamie went one direction and we went the other. Jamie never showed up at the gate. Jamie was killed while moving cows.
We know that what we do is dangerous. We know that there are so many things that can go wrong. We know that we don’t usually get to decide when it’s our time, but man it sucks.
I met Jamie just a couple of years ago. We had a mutual friend in Montana that texted me one day and asked if he could pass on my number to her, as she wanted to get involved in the cattle industry but didn’t know how to go about it. I said, “Absolutely.”
We talked on the phone. I invited her out to help with embryo implantation, and the rest is history.
A year ago last May, she became a partner in Flying Diamond Genetics, and then this year the two of us, along with a third partner, started Flying Diamond Beef.
Jamie was a cattlewoman, whether she ever realized it or not. She proved that you don’t have to be born into our lifestyle — that all you needed was a lot of passion, a hard head, a big heart and a determination to keep pushing forward.
Coming from a healthcare background, she continued to work part-time in the delivery room in Colorado. At least once a month there was a meth baby that she was determined we needed to adopt and all raise together. Her heart was just that large. When her shift was over for the week, it was almost a guarantee she was going to pack her bags and head back to the cows as fast as she could.
Nothing is ever easy, and for anyone who knows what the cattle industry has been the last two years, it was probably the absolute worst time to get involved. Yet, she continued to tough it out, time after time.
There is not enough space here to talk about how much she will truly be missed. There’s no telling how many times I have gone to text her this week to ask about how calving is going, if she needed anything, or something with the beef business, and I realized that there will be no response.
There are a lot of people who are hurting this week, and the strength of her family has been beyond incredible.
Everyone handles a crisis differently, but there were a lot of things we realized this week. I realized that I do not know CPR — not that it would have mattered. I also realized that we need to invest in satellite phones and trackers, as I do not want to be scrambling to a hilltop to try and find cell service when you really need it. I also have realized that there is no time like the present to make sure that I have everything written down somewhere — whether it be passwords, account information, a will, etc. Most importantly, we all really need to whoa up and realize that anything could happen at any time, and we may not have any control over any of it.
There are a lot of “what ifs,” and I know that it’s going to take some time to get past those thoughts, and to a point where sleep may no longer be interrupted. But I know Jamie would be disappointed if we continued to ponder on those.
I do want to give a big thank you to the Sheridan County volunteer fire department and EMTs and the sheriff’s department. They could not have been more helpful and accommodating with everything that was going on.
I also want to say thank you to the support system that’s been there. I cannot thank everyone enough for the calls, texts, IM, cards, flowers and those who dropped everything to stay the week.
I wish you all knew Jamie. I wish you all knew how big of a heart she had and how willing she was to drop everything to help someone else out. I wish you knew how much she loved her family and her animals. I wish you all knew how she loved to learn and would get so frustrated when she couldn’t figure something out as fast as she wanted to.
Life is sometimes not fair, and it sometimes sucks, but as Jamie would say “If you haven’t felt like quitting, your dreams aren’t big enough.”
We’ll see you on the other side, friend. Until then, we will make sure that you are never forgotten.