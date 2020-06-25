Happy belated Father’s Day to all the great dads, stepdads, surrogate dads, and even moms that act like dads out there!
The Boss Man and I had a lazy Father’s Day. I went up to his house first thing in the morning and gave him his “aren’t you SO lucky I’m your daughter” annual Father’s Day card. Then I made a quick trip to town to purchase some more supplies as we are on a crunch against time to get the Flying Diamond Beef freezer trailer fitted with some shelves for beef boxes before the next round of deliveries this week.
After a two-hour much-needed afternoon nap, I ventured up to the shop and started working on a metal box to set the trailer generator in so we would no longer have to keep lifting it in and out of the back of a pickup. I had the frame cut and welded together and ventured over to the house to ask the Boss Man for his opinion on the strapping system to keep the generator in place. He was watching old westerns, and all I had to do is ask for his help and he jumped out, put his boots on, and came out to the shop to brainstorm.
A lot has changed this year with succession. Things started last fall as we started to split the cowherd and land between my dad and my uncle. Both were easy splits as the cattle were already individually owned, and the land split almost as easy. All of a sudden, I went from a girl that leased a second ranch to run her own cows to becoming a full-fledged partner in the home place with both the livestock — and the expenses. I’ve been taught this from birth, and it always sounded great and so easy in theory until suddenly it’s someone’s turn to take over. Absolutely I’ve struggled, and I currently have zip for a work/life balance, and most days I’m OK with that. Fortunately, the Boss Man is usually right here if I need advice, or a sounding board and God knows I need all the help I can get.
For Father’s Day, I thought I’d share some of the infinite wisdom that the Boss Man has shared with me this last year.
- It is what it is. There are a lot of things that you can’t control, and that’s OK as long as you put your head down and keep pushing.
- If you do it right the first time, you don’t have to redo it.
- Never be above a job.
- If you break it, fix it.
- Every problem has a solution.
- The quickest way to lose respect is to throw others under the bus.
- Nothing is worth getting that worked up over.
- The day starts over tomorrow.
- Sometimes one just needs to put it down and walk away.
- People are going to have their own reasons to not like you — so what.
- We can learn from our history — we can also realize what we need to change to fit the present.
- Appreciate the wildlife, the livestock, and the land.
- Bigger is not necessarily better.
- Data is better than emotion.
- There is always a compromise.
- It is better to be a trend setter than a trend follower.
- If you have a problem, bring a solution.
The list could go on for a couple of articles.
The Boss Man has taught me a lot, and his wisdom provides invaluable expertise, especially when dealing with individuals that aren’t up to the standards that they should be. This weekend was a prime example as I had an individual that messed with my head a little. To each their own, but I struggle with individuals, especially successful ones who do not practice what they preach. It was the final straw on a long week and with the team all taking some much-needed time off, I decided to run away for a bit.
I made it three hours from home, decided OK that’s enough of that, turned around and headed back to the ranch, as I knew there were other priorities. Because if there is one thing that I’ve learned above all others this last year, it’s that no one and nothing is worth getting worked up for, or so says the Boss Man.