Make winter less miserable with the right outerwear

Two days last week I was wearing a T-shirt, the geese were flying north and it was starting to feel like spring. Now it’s snow and single digits. Mother Nature might just need a self-help book about now.

I am so grateful to not be calving yet this year. It definitely makes life a little more enjoyable when you’re not having to be up all night through a snow storm. I’m not saying that snowstorms don’t happen in May, but at least they’re usually pretty short-lived.

I am working on getting into calving season shape, though, with protein bars and Biofreeze continuing their presence in my daily regime.

Speaking of cold, I decided to do something a little bit different for this article. I get questioned all the time about what my ideal winter gear is. As someone that takes cold temps over hot temps any day (I mean, come on – my house thermostat is set on 58 degrees year-round), I’ve adjusted my outerwear a lot over the years.

This will not be your regular boonies ranching attire list, I’m sure. Clothes have to fit two rules for my workwear: they have to have maneuverability and they have to be comfortable. The second tier list is that I have no desire carrying the weight of a salt sack around all day. Case in point: when bangs vaccinating heifers this last week, I accumulated more than 15,000 steps in a morning, carrying 18 pounds of clothes. (See above Biofreeze comment.)

Base layer: I always start with UnderArmour leggings or yoga pants and a T-shirt. This is no longer the days of the cotton long johns that end up around your knees when you try to pull pants over them, meanwhile leaving a whole handful of material above your waistband with a massive wedgie going on.