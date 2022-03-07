Make winter less miserable with the right outerwear

Two days last week I was wearing a T-shirt, the geese were flying north and it was starting to feel like spring. Now it’s snow and single digits. Mother Nature might just need a self-help book about now.
I am so grateful to not be calving yet this year. It definitely makes life a little more enjoyable when you’re not having to be up all night through a snow storm. I’m not saying that snowstorms don’t happen in May, but at least they’re usually pretty short-lived.
I am working on getting into calving season shape, though, with protein bars and Biofreeze continuing their presence in my daily regime.
Speaking of cold, I decided to do something a little bit different for this article. I get questioned all the time about what my ideal winter gear is. As someone that takes cold temps over hot temps any day (I mean, come on – my house thermostat is set on 58 degrees year-round), I’ve adjusted my outerwear a lot over the years.
This will not be your regular boonies ranching attire list, I’m sure. Clothes have to fit two rules for my workwear: they have to have maneuverability and they have to be comfortable. The second tier list is that I have no desire carrying the weight of a salt sack around all day. Case in point: when bangs vaccinating heifers this last week, I accumulated more than 15,000 steps in a morning, carrying 18 pounds of clothes. (See above Biofreeze comment.)
Base layer: I always start with UnderArmour leggings or yoga pants and a T-shirt. This is no longer the days of the cotton long johns that end up around your knees when you try to pull pants over them, meanwhile leaving a whole handful of material above your waistband with a massive wedgie going on.
If it’s going to be a cold day, I’ll layer a pair of knee high soccer socks with a pair of Smartwool socks. The key is socks go over the leggings otherwise there can be upward movement which is no bueno.
The next layer is blue jeans, and most of the time I’ll just wear a sweatshirt. If it’s going to be a cheek chiller I may layer on a long sleeve shirt.
Now the important layer: I love The North Face ski pants. I will wear them the majority of the winter. The advantage is that ski pants are big and I can jump out of the way of a snorty cow. If I get covered in calf scours or the other host of fluids that are flying during calving season I can hose them down.
My biggest appreciation is the ease you can use the “facilities” in the middle of the pasture and you never have to worry about if your bib straps are out of the way. The disadvantage is if you are like me with a magnet-like attraction to barbwire, you go through at least one pair if not two during a winter season.
For the upper layers I love vests. I wear them year-round. Storm Creek is my go-to company. The pocket zippers hold up to wear and tear, they keep my core temperature warm, and my arms have all the maneuverability I need.
On a day with temps 20 degrees or lower or brutal windchill, I throw on my Klim coat. Made for snow sports, they work great on the ranch. The underarm zips for airflow, there are inside pockets for protein bars and cell phones, a hood that will fit over my ballcap and beanie, wrist snow guards, and the best thing is a snow skirt. I spend a lot of time on an ATV and there’s nothing worse than that draft or snow going up your back. The skirt stops those dead.
Moving up, I’m going to lose some followers here, but I will wear a neck buff. Wild rags scare me. I have this reoccurring thought of one end getting caught somewhere and I come out looking like the Headless Horseman.
A lot of the time, a neoprene Velcro face mask will replace the buff. They protect the lower part of the face, can keep the neck warm when not in use, and the Velcro is awesome if you get in a bind.
Hands and feet: If those get cold, my day is ruined. For my hands, I love leather insulated gloves. I just purchase the good ole cowhide ones because I’m rough on them. Then I’ go to a big box store and get some hand-fitting cotton gloves. At Walmart you can usually get a pair for $1-3, and I stock up. A lot of times I’ll cut a fingertip off when I’m entering data chute side or using my cell phone. They stretch enough that you can fit a hand warmer pack in the palm and still fit on the insulated leather glove. The best part is that they are thin enough that on a wet, snowy day I can put a pair of latex gloves over them, throw my leather gloves on, keep my hands dry and avoid the Trump hand syndrome. (If you have worn wet leather gloves, you know what I’m talking about.)
Finally, footwear. I’ve tried everything under the sun and I’m loving On shoes right now. On days like last week when spending the day pulling fence on cornstalks I’ll wear the On Cloud. On days that I’m in wet conditions, colder temps, or even an inch or two of snow I’ll grab my On hiking boots. If temps are getting in that 20 degrees or colder range or there’s snow, I’ll pull out my Sorel Arctic boots. They can withstand temps to -45 and do a nice job. The downside is that the Holy Terror can get on a rampage and put holes in them.
Hopefully that all makes winter a little less miserable. If you still find yourself getting cold and hating winter, my final recommendation is Buffalo Trace’s Bourbon Cream. It’s a blustery winter day keeper!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.