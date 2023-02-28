Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Guess what? We got more snow. Yep, beyond a broken record here. It looked like around possibly 5 inches or so, but the wind was not a help at all. It’s such a saving grace right now to not be dealing with calving, and my prayers go out to those that are.

I was supposed to be in Omaha on Wednesday night and decided to head out the day before so I could avoid the worst of the weather. With open time on Wednesday, I spent it hanging out with my mom at the facility where she’s been for a couple weeks recovering from an illness. I even got to play with putty, which I’m almost tempted to invest in now for the ranch. When did we get so busy that we quit playing with Playdough, Legos or even Tinker Toys?

Omaha was not able to avoid all of the storm that went through. That afternoon a nice little ice rain storm that went through put this klutz on high alert. I’m only saying klutz after my incident at the dog park a couple weeks ago. Otherwise, I’m usually pretty sure footed.

The ice was so bad that as I was leaving my brother’s house that evening to head to downtown Omaha, I put my knees together and my carryon and I slid down his driveway to my pickup on the street. It didn’t get any better as salt was being thrown out, and I biffed it hard on my bad knee while heading out to the airport to pick up a business associate that evening. I was irritated enough that I just started laughing before I even glanced around to see if anyone was looking.

Could someone answer the question of why it seems so much further to get up off the ground than it was to fall to the ground? I do some very acrobatic stuff on the ranch, but evidently I’m not supposed to go out in public. I can’t stay upright. Mother Nature has a way of humbling us, which I really don’t appreciate.

Friday I was at the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney. In my multitasking last time, I think I had said it was Grand Island and fortunately realized before I got into a bind that Kearney was actually the destination. I served on a panel with two other amazing women talking about the struggles of mental health and balancing it all. Evidently, I was the perfect person to talk about balancing, considering I had almost gone to the wrong city. It’s a tough topic to have a discussion about, and it’s even tougher to be put into the spotlight and share about personal struggles and challenges that one goes through.

What’s my takeaway? The mental health situation in agriculture is alarming. If anyone tries to tell you different right now, they are completely out of touch with what is going on in rural America. This winter is proving to be yet another challenge to already depleted resources. When I say resources I mean all: monetary, feed, mental, physical, the list goes on. The list of dispersals that I see every week has not slowed down. I will say I left the conference, completely overwhelmed by all of the struggles that I was hearing about.

So, what do we do?

We talk about it.

One of the things that I have seen time after time in both mental and physical battles, if you realize that others are struggling too, it makes you see you are not out there in the middle of nowhere on an island all by yourself. It not only helps individuals that are hurting, but it also puts even more push behind those that have the resources to instill change and better provide for those in rural areas.

We share resources.

I’ve heard so many stories of misdiagnosis or doctor stories that have been such a negative experience that they end up doing more harm than good. We have to be our own advocates. Just because a pharmaceutical company says something is good for you doesn’t mean that it is. I’ve witnessed firsthand how prescription drugs and misdiagnosis can ruin a person’s life. The more vocal we are about what works or doesn’t or what we have tried or haven’t, might be exactly what someone needs to change their life and find the answers they have been so desperately looking for.

We make noise.

I’m tired of constantly hearing about the lack of therapy options or holistic options available in rural America. We should be able to do better. If I want to focus on detox from parasites (and yes everyone has them) I shouldn’t have to travel seven hours. Telehealth should be available across state lines, as should insurance for those options. The more noise, hopefully the more positive changes that can happen.

To put it into perspective the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska last year reported 88 of 93 countries in Nebraska are mental health profession shortage areas. The pandemic has done nothing but increase those numbers. So what are we going to do about it?

Like always, if you need a shoulder, my email is always open.