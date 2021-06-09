Making history at Wilson Ranch

As I mentioned in last weeks’ article, we had a special project that was occurring at our operation on Monday, June 7. That was taking a set of 20 head of feeder steers, implanting them with a Bluetooth health sensor and GPS monitor and tokenizing them. If you have to Google what that all means, please don’t feel bad. I’m pretty sure that my Google app caught on fire over the last couple of days from overuse.
One of the greatest things about ranching and agriculture is of course our lifestyle. Being able to go out every day and watch over the land and livestock is definitely not for everyone, but having opportunities to share our livelihood and lifestyle with those that are not familiar or who may have never even stepped foot on a ranching operation makes it even better.
So yes, we made history on Monday, but I think it’s the smaller things at the end of the day that have a greater impact on the project. Seeing an individual ride a horse for the first time, listening to a partner talking about the significance of the boots he was wearing, and seeing people across all different spectrums come together for a common cause is something that I think we are missing a lot of in today’s society.
On Sunday evening we were able to get some great video with the drone, and Monday we were able to have people see a live demonstration of the sensors that were implanted by our veterinarian. It all went along with great conversation.
I’ll continue to post more as the project develops, but at this time the steers are implanted, the facial recognition has been done, the genomic testing has been returned, and the steers have been tokenized. They will be heading to a local feedlot this week where we can continue to collect data and watch over our project as the technology grows with them.
One of the things that was missing today was our third business partner. There were so many things that would have been just a little bit better if she would have been here. Simple things such as her amazing creativeness with the décor, and the ability to keep the other two of us calmed down when the stress starts rising. It wasn’t quite the same without here.
One of the things that I appreciated about Jamie is she understood the importance of teaching and educating about our lifestyle. Jamie loved the ranching industry and everything that it encompassed. After her passing last year, it was important to carry on the legacy of helping other females come to appreciate the ranching lifestyle. With the help of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation we have been able to do that, and now I’m asking for your help. If you could spare a dollar or two, we hope that you would help us support the Jamie Glantz Endowment. Head over to nebcommfound.org to donate. The scholarship that we hope to endow will be for females that are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. I think Jamie would be pleased with this, and once is endowed, it is something with which we can continue to support females in ag for many years to come.
The excitement of the week, and all of the lead-up means that I may crash for the next week. Calving is on the downhill slide. I can see the end in sight, which is encouraging – minus a couple of smaller groups that need to go out this week. Maybe the focus will move from the cows to the hayfields.
The interns have been working their butts off helping get everything ready for the visitors. Because of that I told them that I’m going to take them to the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Convention this week. I do not have kids, but there are many days that I feel like I’m sounding just like a parent.
The experiences they have been having has included everything from tool identification to how to work cattle. I try to keep my yelling to a minimum. It’s not as difficult as it sounds, as usually I end up shaking my head and laughing.
With that, wish me luck as we head across the state. I think it is so important to expose them to others in the industry that understand how valuable it is to volunteer and to try and find solutions to problems that may be out there.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.