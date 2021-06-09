Making history at Wilson Ranch

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I mentioned in last weeks’ article, we had a special project that was occurring at our operation on Monday, June 7. That was taking a set of 20 head of feeder steers, implanting them with a Bluetooth health sensor and GPS monitor and tokenizing them. If you have to Google what that all means, please don’t feel bad. I’m pretty sure that my Google app caught on fire over the last couple of days from overuse.

One of the greatest things about ranching and agriculture is of course our lifestyle. Being able to go out every day and watch over the land and livestock is definitely not for everyone, but having opportunities to share our livelihood and lifestyle with those that are not familiar or who may have never even stepped foot on a ranching operation makes it even better.

So yes, we made history on Monday, but I think it’s the smaller things at the end of the day that have a greater impact on the project. Seeing an individual ride a horse for the first time, listening to a partner talking about the significance of the boots he was wearing, and seeing people across all different spectrums come together for a common cause is something that I think we are missing a lot of in today’s society.

On Sunday evening we were able to get some great video with the drone, and Monday we were able to have people see a live demonstration of the sensors that were implanted by our veterinarian. It all went along with great conversation.

I’ll continue to post more as the project develops, but at this time the steers are implanted, the facial recognition has been done, the genomic testing has been returned, and the steers have been tokenized. They will be heading to a local feedlot this week where we can continue to collect data and watch over our project as the technology grows with them.