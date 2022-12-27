Managing through the winter storm

Did everyone survive Mother Nature’s hormones last week? What a beast!

The lowest temperature we got was -53 with wind chill. I can say there comes a point that a person goes “this is dumb,” and I think the Boss Man and I both had just about reached that point.

We were very fortunate. Sure, we had snow drift after snow drift to move. And yes, the cattle care took longer and was a lot more stressful. The planning for every day had to be on point, but considering the cards we were dealt, everything was manageable with just the two of us.

It’s so hard to not get down and discouraged during a weather event, and yet it’s important to take the wins as they come. We have a heated shop, and it was a lifesaver that we were able to bring the feedlot tractors and feeder in at night. As much diesel additive and straight No. 1 diesel we were running, all of the equipment stayed operating without any issues – well, minus one flat tire which needed air every morning until the tire guys could get out and one hydraulic hose on the bale processor that started leaking. Fortunately it was caught and changed out before a big blow out occurred. But, everything was manageable.

The water situation was OK. I had one waterer at the barn for the older horses that froze, but I just moved a couple of gates around and they had access to a different waterer that kept the water lukewarm, so a win. Ice took a bit to chop on the couple still days when the wind wouldn’t provide assistance at the windmills, but it was a great workout.

Cattle did well. When I came home from Europe the first item on the agenda was getting calves into the background lot off the pivot they had been grazing. We decided to hold off until after the storms, and thank God we did otherwise we would have been pushing even more snow and shoveling bunks throughout. The pivot provide some protection, and they came through surprisingly well. The fall pairs had the best protection on the place, and fortunately everyone there seems to be doing great.

The young cows are on a meadow north of Lakeside. Younger cattle are always the biggest concern in crap weather, and the Boss Man and I had multiple discussions on the best thing to do with them. We finally decided to leave them on the meadow as opposed to pulling them into the hilly pasture directly north of them.

A couple factors played into this, but the biggest was if we would have moved them they would have just had a high tensile, single-strand electric fence on the south side that may or may not have held them if they decided to drift. We use electric fencing from weaning on, so cattle are familiar with them but if the charger got buried in the snow drift and the fence went out, we decided keeping them in the meadow would be the best bet.

The young cows hung out in the rush beds during the worst part of the storm. We fed hay along the edges of the beds, and they came through in almost better condition than they went in. My heart dropped a couple times when I drove by the meadow on the highway and did not see a cow out there. Once you started to look closer you could see a head pop up above the 4-5 foot tall rushes, and then it would take about an hour for the heart rate to subside.

Around half of the older cows are still at home. That was another project that was on the agenda right after the overseas trip: to haul them up west of Berea to cornstalks, but we had decided to hold of hauling because of the storm. Thank God we did, as the pivot they were heading to had no protection. It would have been extremely challenging for us to access with the drifting, and if they busted through the electric fence on the south side there was nothing to stop them for miles.

There are a couple of girls in that group that I had purchased a couple years ago from an individual that would move them on occasion by just dropping the fence and letting them step over (don’t get me started on that). It took a couple years to break them of that habit, and I sold the worse culprits, but a 40-mph blizzard could have easily reverted them to that mindset.

The cows that were on stalks were split into two bunches. One bunch had a pivot of cornstalks and a field of a forage blend with close to a dozen different species in it. They had protection available from all four sides and a float tank that iced over only one day. I feed them a couple rounds of protein right before the storm, and had a fence charger that plugged into a 110.

I ran up there the evening before the worst wind hit, and everything was looking good. The next morning I busted my way through the drifts to get to the shop, and as soon as I got in cell service range had multiple voicemails including one from a couple of farmers and even the Alliance police department saying there were red and black cows heading down 10th street and someone thought they were mine.

My heart dropped. I may have started sweating. Then the message continued to say they had blue tags. It was like the heavens opened, and Hallelujah was being sung. There is nothing more sickening then getting a phone call to say cows are out. While you have a lot of sympathy for the person whose cattle they are, deep down inside there’s a lot of relief that they aren’t yours – especially when you are an hour’s drive away.

The other group of cows on stalks have 80 head in there. This group is the good ole cow group. I think every rancher has those certain cows that just do it a little better. They forage better, they are better to handle, they are better mothers, the list goes on. There are a lot of these cows in that group. Most of these girls have been to cornstalks every winter for at least four years and will be the first to load on the semi.

They had protection on one side, but were definitely going to be more exposed. Their tank has to be pumped daily, which is a pain. I had given them a couple rounds of fat and protein before the worst of the cold was supposed to hit.

For some reason one girl (she’s always been a little different personality) decided to get out. She was standing right by the fence, and all I had to do was lower it, pop her on the butt with my hand and she went right back (which was a little odd, too). I had a generator issue one day, but I was able to grab my bankers to get the tank full. Fortunately our generator was an easy fix with a heater.

Everyone handles storms and storm prep differently. Every single farmer and rancher will do it differently depending on the cattle, the setup, the feed supply, the time of feeding, and even things like how far out the cows are calving. My fellow cattle producers from Ireland that I got to meet were completely shocked that we leave cattle outdoors in the winter, and after hearing about the differences I can understand why they put theirs in a barn during the winter.

I’ll try to do the best I can (and what I have time for) at educating those that don’t have a clue about animal agriculture about what we are doing and why we are doing it. I will also defend my position on our cattle care because, while the Boss Man and I can make mistakes just like everyone does, we also know what works for our cattle and our operation, and what works for us may or may not work for someone else.

There are very few things that I’m sensitive to anymore, but our cattle care is one of them. I won’t be pushed around about it, and it’s disappointing if someone says different especially if they are just trying to stir the pot.

I did an interview last week about the weather conditions, and when the recording was turned off the reporter questioned why I wasn’t “woe is me.” My response was I signed up for this. Granted, that was tongue in check, but I said honestly it’s just keeping the attitude that things could always be worse and you have to always find the positive, even when there may hardly be able to find

I hope all of our farmer and ranchers came through everything mostly unscathed. You were all in all of our thoughts and prayers. I know you don’t need a thanks, but realize there are a lot of people out there that had your back through this latest round. Granted, they might not have showed up to help feed but they were thinking about you!