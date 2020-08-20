For Christmas every year for as long as I can remember my grandma would give us a subscription to National Geographic Magazine. Every issue I’d look through the pages in wonderment at places I’d never heard of, people that did not look like anything I’d seen in western Nebraska, and animals that I had only witnessed in zoos.
The fascination within those pages contributed to my childhood unlike any other magazine. I’d use the map inserts to decorate my walls, and I even remember trying to show the Boss Man’s Wife how I could extend my neck like an indigenous tribe member, photographed with multiple rings placed around their necks. She was not impressed, if I recall.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the naked photos. I’m pretty positive that having just two television stations and being demographically isolated, that my first viewing of the opposite sex’s anatomy took place amongst those same pages.
A couple months ago I received an email from NatGeo photographer Joel Sartore. In all honesty, at first glance I thought it was spam. I had followed Joel’s work for many years in NatGeo, as some of my favorite articles included his handiwork.
Joel has been working on a project for NatGeo for around 15 years now called Photo Ark (https://www.nationalgeographic.org/projects/photo-ark/). Photo Ark is a multiyear effort that will create intimate portraits of an estimated 15,000 species of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Once completed, Photo Ark will serve as an important record of each animal’s existence, and a powerful testament to the importance of saving them. Joel has photographed over 10,000 species to this date.
In the email, Joel talked about how he was a fan of these articles, and was familiar with the Lakeside area, as he had visited some neighboring land in the past. I don’t get “fan girl” very often, but I may have jumped on my ATV to hunt down the Boss Man to share the email with him.
Long story short, other emails floated back and forth, and last week thanks in part to COVID slowing down travel, we were able to host Joel and his biologist, Dakota, on the ranch for four days.
The mission was to collect and photograph insects for Photo Ark, and in no time our shop was home to dozens of collection jars, bug nets, and a photo shoot set up. Ranch life continued around the shoot, but every time the Boss Man or I would arrive back at the shop, we would stop and take in all that was going on. As the photos started to appear on the laptop, every tiny detail showing up, and these tiny insects – most of whom I wouldn’t think twice about stepping on – started to develop an identity.
A dragonfly video became ingrained in my head with the dragonfly swinging his head back and forth as if he was rocking out to his favorite ‘80s hair band. There was the mole cricket with a prominent claw that resembled a lobster. There were the barbershop grasshoppers that my dear friend Amy (whom was also able to spend time at the ranch this week taking a vacation from her role as executive director of the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings), and I collected and passed off to Dakota on a whim. Those two hoppers decided since they were going to be in a photo shoot together what better time to procreate. They became one of the most cherished photos of the week.
Wednesday evening the crew took a break and we ventured out to look at some land. A storm was fast approaching. With only one vehicle to take cover in and us attempting to social distance as best as we could, the ATVs and UTV were soon discarded. At one point I even found myself under the vehicle in an attempt to escape the torrential downpour. The storm passed and an absolute gorgeous double rainbow stayed in the sky for over a half hour – a fitting end to a great experience.
There is not one doubt that we live in a gorgeous part of the world. There were a couple of times this week when I will admit I got a little emotional. In all of my attempts to see big picture, I often forget that there is beauty in the tiniest detail.
In exchange for the week, I asked one favor – that Joel would take a picture of the Boss Man and me. We often get asked for a photo of the two of us together and they are pretty few and far between. Both covered in dirt and sweat after a good day of work, we ventured out to the marsh right by the shop. After a couple clicks of the camera, Joel had what he needed, as did I.
As a great mentor of mine once said, “be prepared to take advantage of any opportunity that arises, as it may change your life.”
I feel that this last week’s experience may have just done that. Not only did we add great friends into the circle, but I was reminded that not only are we all dependent on each other, but the smallest insect may be amongst the most beautiful and interesting creature of all of us.