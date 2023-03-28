Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, it happened after a decade of somehow avoiding a speeding ticket. It finally caught up to me.

I have a heavy foot and I’ll be the first to admit it. After so many warnings, I know I was probably due.

I had been to Denver for a quick meeting and picked up a friend at DIA that was coming out to the ranch for a couple of days. We were heading down I-76, and in typical fashion I did not have the cruise control set. I’m also guilty of going with the flow of the traffic without much attention paid to speed, and was driving right along when a vehicle around a tenth of a mile or more in front of me driving in the same lane flashed his overheads. I didn’t think much about it, as usually that means someone from the other direction is going a little fast, and I just glanced down to see if I was still within a responsible speed and I was.

I was maintaining equal distance from the vehicle for the next 5 minutes or so, and he did it again. I looked down, my speedometer was reading around 80, and so I did something outside my norm and set my cruise for 77. I still had no thought whatsoever that the overheads could have been a warning for me.

I drove along a couple more minutes and I started to catch up to the vehicle. I got into the right lane to pass with my cruise still set, and he pulled in behind me. I signaled back into the right lane. He followed and his overheads came on.

My first thought was, “I bet he can’t read my license plate because of the sloppy mess our road has been in, along with a snowstorm I had to drive through the previous day to get to Denver.” I collected my driver’s license, concealed carry, insurance and registration as his head peeked up below my passenger window. He let me know right away that I had been speeding a while ago.

He ended up giving me a ticket for 81 in a 75. I was sorely disappointed that after a decade of warnings, that this is what karma came down to was 81 in a 75 on one of the busiest drug trafficking roads in Colorado.

Now did I deserve it? Well, it was breaking the law. But at the end of the day it would have gone over a lot better with me if he would have pulled me over right at the first radar instead of more than 10 minutes after the initial overhead flash.

The beef orders are continuing to head out the door. Grace is in Colorado making the Front Range delivery round, along with stopping at DIA to ship out beef through air cargo through Southwest. We got accepted to ship Alaska Air and have the first order rolling out to Alaska next week.

I wish I could convince everyone to order beef by air cargo. It is almost night and day difference on our end the ease of which we can ship compared to the struggles that some of the ground shippers continue to have.

Heifers were Bang’s vaccinated at the feedlot, and I’ll start thinking about sorting replacements here in the next couple of weeks. It’s hard to believe that spring is just around the corner, but the bird population has come back with vengeance on our valley lake. Hopefully the green grass will soon follow.

We are still around a month out from our calving due date, and I know it will be here sooner than any of us are ready for. I’m just hoping that Mother Nature straightens out just a little bit more before that happens. She dropped a couple more inches of heavy white stuff on us over the weekend.

I’m heading to Lincoln the end of the week for an induction, which I will talk more about next week. On the trip home I’m going to swing into Omaha and pick up a Nuffield scholar from Australia that is going to spend a couple of days at the ranch and whom I’ll tour with to a couple of beef operations so she can see how we make the industry work in Nebraska. It’ll be great to have her in town, and I’m sure we will have a blast, as long as I remember to set my cruise.