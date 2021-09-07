No shortage of work on Labor Day weekend

A couple hours behind “schedule” for the day, we headed down to the AI cows to pick up the cleanup bulls. Low and behold, some calf had evidently had a rude awakening when he (I’m just implying it was a he but this isn’t verified) took a bite out of the positive cord attached to the charger. The cord was not only laying on the ground, but a small stretch of movable fence was also down and the herd had moved themselves to the other side of the meadow.

Once the herd was back in place, the bulls separated, my ATV tank on reserve, I ran home to grab a set of waders. Realizing my feet and jeans were too wet still to fit into mine, I grabbed the Boss Man’s and headed to the AI cows to fix the temporary stretch. I got bogged down in the mud a couple of times, had my pliers end up in my wader boot about three times too many and at that point almost said “heck with it” for the day. I want to choose my lakes on Labor Day weekend.

Fortunately by Monday, all of the bulls were collected, sorted and back to take another 10-month vacation. Meanwhile, the first fall calf hit the ground. It just doesn’t end.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

