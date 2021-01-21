On the go with the wind at my back

I’m thinking that last week some of you may have met some of the tumbleweeds we are raising here at Wilson Ranch. Not much seems to wreak havoc more on a drought-stricken area then a couple of days of knock-you-on-your-butt wind.

The week was just crammed. We preg checked young cows on Monday. Considering the drought, they did OK. I analyzed about three hours of data that evening to see if there was anything that was really noticeable in those that were open. I went through all of the performance data, and went through the genomic data on the coming 3 year olds. There was nothing that really stuck out except that the majority of the open 3 year olds had out-performed themselves. What I mean by that is they put so much effort into their calf that they forgot an important part of the process, and that’s to get bred again.

One of the things that I really look at in maternal data is percent of body weight weaned. If a cow looks great, is tipping the scales favorably, but has a small “dinky” calf at her side, she needs to go to town.

Our open cows will be heading to Iowa to an indoor facility that runs recips. It’s a great thing for both of us. They get incredibly spoiled and the operation gets a uniform set of cows and know where they came from.

I hauled another load of steers to Colorado on Wednesday. Fortunately, I had stopped at the feedlot the day before to sort a handful off and to get them brand inspected before they headed out of the state. I was on a tight schedule with a meeting and an appointment in Denver, so I left the ranch to get to the lot before 4 to get cattle loaded.