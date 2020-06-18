We finally received some rain this last week. It didn’t amount to much but was enough to give everything a much needed boost.
Just like my life seems to go sometimes, it rained on a day that I had cattle work scheduled. Considering the agenda is already pretty filled up, it was best to just get soaked through to the bone instead of thinking about rescheduling.
I had a herd out of Minnesota that we were giving branding age shots, and then I was loading them on the trailer to haul up to some new lease ground. The cattle work part went just fine, and it didn’t take long to load the first group for delivery.
I was dropping everything in a pasture next to a paved road for a day to get paired back up and settled in before I moved them through some rougher Sandhills country (rougher compared to what I’m use to, that is) to the area where they’d be spending the summer.
It wasn’t going that bad, even considering the rain and wind that was making the travel part difficult.
Four loads later, I had everything hauled in. The cows were all down in the valley right by where I was unloading and they seemed to be getting paired up well, so I left to get started on the next project.
The following afternoon I headed back north to meet with the landlord and push the pairs over the hills. I was en route when I received a text message that the neighbor to the pasture where I dropped the pairs had seen a red cow heading up his driveway.
I arrived at the pasture and did a quick scan for hoof prints next to the pavement. I did not locate anything that showed a cow was on a walkabout. So went ahead and started rounding up the small group and yep, my count had me missing just one cow and four calves.
After driving the rough hilly pasture, the landlord and I were able to locate the four calves. No biggie there. The cow was another story.
I finally found tracks along a three-wire fence that she had jumped over to head east. I followed those tracks over a mile to where she had found an open gate onto the pavement and then wandered at least another half mile before she found another open gate and was now heading north. We searched all over that pasture before finally calling it quits for the evening, and I told the landlord I would bring the crew up the following day to search for her again after branding.
The next afternoon we took two ATVs and the UTV and headed back north. Long story short, we covered miles and miles of rough Sandhills country trying to track the renegade bovine. We tracked her into a group of pairs and then we were unable to locate further tracks.
It was starting to get pretty late, so we stopped at a couple of neighbors’ places to let them know if they found a red cow that was on a walkabout to please let us know. Then we went ahead and moved the rest of the herd over the hills to new pasture.
I was heading to the Home Place when my phone picked up service and received a text that the cow had been located. She had been sitting in another neighbor’s corral for two days. No fault to the neighbor, as just a handful of the Minnesota cows had brands on them. This of course, was not one of them. They had located her eight miles north of where she was supposed to be.
The following morning I loaded the runaway and took her partway to the pasture where her calf was. I unloaded her to trail the remaining way, as a pickup and trailer could not get there in one piece. I had her just up on top of the hills, the end in sight, when once again my phone picked up service and blew up with messages. Then next hour I was sitting on this hill, frantically making phone calls to deal with something that had come up. I finally got off the phone to realize my cow is once again MIA.
The tracking process started all over again, but fortunately this time it took only about a half hour to locate her. In a very short time, she was having an ecstatic reunion with her calf.
One determined four legged Bessy that had misplaced her child and evidently thought she needed to go look for it had set the tone for the most inefficient waste of time that week.
As I told the landlord at one point, I was almost irritated enough with her that I may just bring a gun. His response: “You still would owe me for those two days of grazing.”
Well, if that was the case, I’m glad we found her and were able to get her back in one piece.