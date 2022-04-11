Persevering through wind, what-ifs and a busy schedule

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another week done and no calves yet. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they just hold off one more week and calve when it’s in the 60s and not when it’s in the 30s with the wind that has been wreaking havoc on everything.

I‘ve had a lot of sympathy this past week for those that lived through the Dust Bowl era. I’m curious as to how they even survived! I can’t imagine living in a sod house and drying to keep the floor free of sand when the 40 mph constant winds were just moving every grain.

It’s times like these that you find humor in the small things. There is this joke that I have to post on social media whenever the wind wreaks havoc. It is one from The Far Side. There are two gentlemen in the desert with their camels. One looks over to the other and says “Hold still, Omar … now look up. Yep. You’ve got something in your eye, all right. Could be sand.”

So, I did what every smart rancher does during a wind storm. I delivered cattle with the trailer. I had one load that had to get across the state to Iowa and one where I was meeting an individual in Ansley.

The Ansley delivery definitely had me white knuckled, as the empty trailer on the way home proved a little bit of a challenge. Let’s be honest, I don’t care to look in my passenger side mirror and see that my trailer has moved so far over that I can’t even see it.

This week I’m spending a couple days in Denver with the Beef Council. There are 10 of us here from all over the U.S. that were selected after a rigorous interview process to be the inaugural class of a year-long program called the Trailblazers. The intent of the program is to become better advocates for the beef industry.