Persevering through wind, what-ifs and a busy schedule

Another week done and no calves yet. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they just hold off one more week and calve when it’s in the 60s and not when it’s in the 30s with the wind that has been wreaking havoc on everything.
I‘ve had a lot of sympathy this past week for those that lived through the Dust Bowl era. I’m curious as to how they even survived! I can’t imagine living in a sod house and drying to keep the floor free of sand when the 40 mph constant winds were just moving every grain.
It’s times like these that you find humor in the small things. There is this joke that I have to post on social media whenever the wind wreaks havoc. It is one from The Far Side. There are two gentlemen in the desert with their camels. One looks over to the other and says “Hold still, Omar … now look up. Yep. You’ve got something in your eye, all right. Could be sand.”
So, I did what every smart rancher does during a wind storm. I delivered cattle with the trailer. I had one load that had to get across the state to Iowa and one where I was meeting an individual in Ansley.
The Ansley delivery definitely had me white knuckled, as the empty trailer on the way home proved a little bit of a challenge. Let’s be honest, I don’t care to look in my passenger side mirror and see that my trailer has moved so far over that I can’t even see it.
This week I’m spending a couple days in Denver with the Beef Council. There are 10 of us here from all over the U.S. that were selected after a rigorous interview process to be the inaugural class of a year-long program called the Trailblazers. The intent of the program is to become better advocates for the beef industry.
I’m always looking forward to educational opportunities that better my knowledge – especially about the industry – as there are so many areas that I can improve upon. There are some amazing social media gurus here that really have developed great stories on their operations and are sharing them with consumers.
Once this is over, I have told the Boss Man, I have not one thing on the calendar for a very long time. I’m warren out.
The four legged holy terror has been a mess with me being on the road as much as I have been. I’ve been able to take her with a couple of times, but unfortunately she has had to stay home other trips.
She really expressed her displeasure with me this last weekend. I returned home from delivering heifers and attending a Humanities Nebraska board meeting to find she decided to pull a length of irrigation pipe from the pile behind the Boss Man’s house, up two small hills, between trees and a garage, and into the yard. I’m still not for sure how she managed, but she was pretty pleased with herself. I don’t think anyone else was as enthused as she was.
The trip to Denver, was a tough one. I was procrastinating on a couple of things, and kept thinking in my mind that I could just have the interns do them the following day. I was worn out and had to get on the road to be in town by that evening.
As I drove into Alliance there was a car wreck that had just happened. Emergency personnel were still showing up, and long story short there was a casualty. My heart breaks for the family that lost their young daughter. While the wreck is still being investigated, there was another vehicle that may have been to blame. There are still details coming out.
It hit hard, because what if I hadn’t decided to leave when I did and left 15 minutes earlier? I know we don’t know when are time is here done, but don’t forget to hug someone today, and if you aren’t comfortable telling them you love them, maybe a grunt or two would work.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.