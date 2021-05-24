Plenty of work to do as spring ramps up

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have been getting some great rain these last two weeks. It sure makes thing a little brighter when the rain starts to fall. Just keeping our fingers crossed that it will warm up a little this week and the grass will start growing.

Got the yearling heifers out of the feedlot this last week and trucked up to summer range. They are going to a place right south of Smith Lake. We took them up there last year, and minus a couple wrong-colored calves thanks to some neighbors’ bulls, it was pretty successful. The fall cows will be joining them around June 1 and hang out there during calving.

I’m trying to write this quickly, as the grass steers are heading out of the lot today. We’ll get them moved a couple miles down the road and then within the next couple of days take them to some lease ground right north of Lakeside.

The Boss Man and whatever crew member he “borrows” for the day have been getting that place able to hold cattle. It has presented a little bit of a challenge. The wells have been a cross-eyed ordeal and the interior fence has needed a lot of work. We finally made the decision to go in and tear most of it out and put in a high tensile electric fence instead.

The owners are a great family I’ve had the opportunity to meet through the Messenger, and are very conservation focused, which goes right with our mindset. The place will also be utilized for some research projects, the first of which is bat sonar readings this summer, which I will admit I’m nerding out about.

The interns are starting to adjust pretty well. I don’t have kids except the four-legged holy terror which some days seems to be enough to make up for three or four of them, so it’s really enjoyable to have younger people around that you can teach and work with. The Boss Man seems to enjoy it, too, though he won’t admit it out loud.