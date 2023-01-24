Powering up for busy days

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is a lot of excitement this week on the ranch with new team members that arrived Saturday.

It was a small feat to get the 32-foot bumper pull cargo trailer up the hill leading to the tenant house, but we made it. It’s a little bit of a treacherous hill at times, but there have been only a couple incidences. The worst was probably a propane truck that went sliding off the edge, causing the company to send out a wrecker to cautiously get it slid back over to the road.

The hiring process started back this last fall, I love using interns and will continue to do that, mostly during spring semester and into the summer months. There have been some that have continued to stay on or who came back to work after graduating, which is always a great addition for the most part.

This time we were looking for something particular, and I did something I had never done before. We hired an agriculture recruiting company to help with the process. It definitely helped. All in, we probably received more than 70 applications, and over 80% of them would have been fine to hire.

I didn’t want “fine.”

When an applicant really caught my eye, I would reach out to find more information. During the process, I extended ranch invites to three different applicants.

Any of the three would have been a wonderful addition, but I couldn’t be more excited with the couple that accepted.

Salvetti and Grace d’Ascoli are both Colorado State grads. Salvetti will be working with us on all day-to-day operations, while Grace will be overseeing Flying Diamond Beef and new business development.

Speaking of Flying Diamond Beef, it has been a mad rush to fill back up with product. We have cattle that are being fabricated as I write, with more hanging and more going in in February and March.

The last three years have given me a decent feel for the business, with a lot of trial and error. With the new additions, it’s going to be exciting to see where we will go with it.

I headed to Laurel, Nebraska, Sunday afternoon for the Laurel Agribusiness Appreciation Banquet. This was the first time that this format of this event was held, and what a great evening. More than 250 FFA students, alumni, producers and community members came together for a prime rib dinner, along with listening to yours truly and entertainment by the Peterson Farm Brothers.

I’ve been to a number of community functions, but having that great of a turnout in a small rural community, especially for an ag event, should be congratulated.

I pulled a dumb after that and left the banquet around 9:30 Sunday evening to head to Rapid City, South Dakota for a bank board meeting that started at 8 the next morning. It always sounds great in theory, but once I get on the road, and the travel and lack of sleep catches up, it makes for a very long night.

I pulled over twice to grab some rest stop power naps before pulling into Rapid with 10 minutes to spare. The good news is that somehow I remembered to have some cubes on the back so I can stop and drop them off with the cows on cornstalks on the way home.

The big agenda item is to get fall calves weaned this week. With all of the snow, I’m hoping we can get them home and processed without very many issues.

Meanwhile, we are preparing to head south next week to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention in New Orleans. In typical fashion, it will be a mad rush this week to get everything lined up for being gone. Hopefully there will be no more rest stop power naps.