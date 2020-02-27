Well, the Democratic presidential field is making every news story and social media account lately, or so it seems. While I’ll keep a lot of my opinions to myself on that, there was one candidate this past week that said something years back that, depending on how you interpreted the context, questioned the intelligence of farmers.
The first rule of politics is that everything is going to be twisted and turned. The second rule is, don’t say things that can be twisted and turned.
Twitter (aka that bird thing to some), was filled with ideas on how Mayor Michael Bloomberg could spend his day on a farm or ranch. Most invites were what I would call “normal” agriculture activities where producers are using chemistry, economics, biology, veterinary science, marketing, mechanical and electrical skills, and the list goes on and on, to showcase what they do on a given day.
On this outfit, there was a different thought process.
The same day Mayor Mike was having his fly-over state public relations nightmare, I had a tax appointment. My accountant gets a lot of kudos for dealing with me and all my “brilliant” ideas, but that’s beside the point. The point here is that the tax appointment was in the afternoon. Around 9 that morning I received the first message that I had a dead cow on cornstalks west of Alliance.
Before everyone goes PETA on me — this happens, unfortunately. A lot of times, we may lose one or two in a stalk grazing season for whatever reason.
With the timing of the tax appointment, I knew the cow was just going to have to wait until I got to town before I could figure out a game plan.
After lunch a second text came in, this time the “concerned neighbor” let me know the cow was dead in the cornfield, right next to the highway. Well, crap.
I rounded up some tarps and straps after finishing feeding at the background lot and headed into town with the HydraBed for dead duty. The business partner was going to meet me after my tax appointment, as I was pretty sure I didn’t want a wrapped bovine bundle parked on the street side in downtown Alliance in the middle of the afternoon.
Tax appointment complete, I drove out to the cornfield. Of all the places the cow could have went and met her maker in a large field with multiple low spots, she decided to go out in a blaze of glory and park herself right next to the highway. She not only parked herself, she made sure that whatever cause she went out with (it was hard to tell if it was a back downhill or overeating) that everyone would be able to see her. I wouldn’t even look like that after a 365-day Dairy Queen Blizzard run. It was bad.
I backed the bale bed up to her and in short work had her chained and lifted. We realized that the presence of excessive air was going to promote a problem in trying to tarp her inconspicuously.
I lowered her back closer to the ground. There we were, the Business Partner and I, trying to wrap and strap a stinky cow as fast as we could because it was 5 o’clock, and every Dick and Jane seemed to think that the local highway was the only way to get to their abodes.
My head was buried in the side of the cow, as I started to have flashbacks of Christmases past, when you have a very limited amount of wrapping paper and a very odd shaped package that no matter how you analyze it and try to disguise it, something is just going to give it away. I don’t remember Christmas smelling quite like that, though.
Then the giggles started, followed by some tears. All we had was a giant grey- and blue-wrapped blob precariously held onto the bale bed with four very obvious bovine feet in plain sight for the world to see.
We called the Boss Man on FaceTime, as he was somewhere traversing across New Mexico with the Boss Man’s Wife. I asked if he thought the cow would ride. He said he thought there was a bad connection, knowing perfectly well that the reason I called was to get his “approval” so if she decided to bail before I got her home, I would take only some of the responsibility.
I took every backroad and out of the way path I could think of to get the deceased display from the west side of the thriving metropolis to the east side. I finally figured maybe it would have just been as effective to have a police escort, because I felt like there was one very large neon sign with a gigantic flashing arrow mounted on the pickup roof.
For those parents who are reading this and had to explain to their children what was occurring that day, I apologize. I also want to say thanks to the cop parked along the road that couldn’t find a probable cause to pull me over when I passed him in all of my glory. And I want everyone to know that the smell from stepping in a couple of things I shouldn’t have, and having unknown fluid in my hair and clothing, did get aired out of the Boss Man’s pickup before he returned home.
So, Mayor Mike, where were you? Or maybe he’s right and we are missing some of that gray matter.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.