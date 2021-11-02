Ranch intern focuses on the positive

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve mentioned a couple of times before, how important interns are on our operation – not only for the extra assistance, but because it also lets us give back a little and help train the next generation of ag leaders. I’m proud of what they learn, and it always amazes me how fast they can grow in a short amount of time.

We are going to miss this one. She fit right into the craziness from the beginning and you can tell her future is very bright. Thanks, Allyse, for a job well done. Here’s a word from her:

Like many things on the ranch, jobs pop up out of nowhere, and they often take priority over what was already planned for the day – whether that’s a flooded electrical box while moving a chute, a stripped screw in a windmill tower that took far longer to fix than it should have, or an impromptu trip to Omaha to deliver a few boxes of beef.

In the same way, Jaclyn told me Saturday night that I need to have an article on her desk Monday morning. That changed my priorities for Sunday just a little bit.

Allow me to introduce myself, I am the “new intern” – also known as Allyse Marx, coming from a farm in Clinton County, Iowa, where I grew up on a purebred Limousin operation. Now my family dabbles more in hair sheep, chickens, horses, a couple of mules, and the occasional livestock guardian dog.

It’s safe to say that there were many things to adapt to when coming to red cow country. Throughout all of the learning curves, I can say that I have been blessed with the opportunity to work here on Wilson Ranch for the last month and a half.