I stared at my computer screen this week a little longer than I normally do. I really don’t know what to say right now about our country and the way that certain individuals are behaving.
I do understand the significance of viruses and influenza if you are older or compromised, but I’m not fully understanding the mass hysteria that is going on right now.
Maybe those city folks need to spend two weeks in quarantine on a ranch.
Grocery store have you bummed? No worries, the pantry will be full of canned garden produce and the freezer will be full of beef, hogs or enough yard bird to last through the next pandemic.
Toilet paper have you concerned? No need to worry — ranchers use the old Sheryl Crow methodology, but only morning, noon and night. The rest of the day is being one with nature.
As for the shortage of hand sanitizer? If you can show me a rancher that uses hand sanitizer on a daily basis, I’ll show you one that always washes their hands after preg checking and before eating a sandwich. Oh, wait.
Quarantine? There are ranchers everywhere right now that are excited about things being canceled so they don’t have to try and come up with excuses to stay home during calving season. If they haven’t started calving yet, I know there’s still plenty that prefer to stay home with the cows instead of trying to be social, and a virus seems like the perfect excuse.
I guess when someone asks, “What are you doing different because of COVID?” I can honestly say “nothing.”
I’ve always wondered what kind of immunity those who work in agriculture have. I know I started eating dirt at a young age. The Boss Man’s Wife was gardening that day, and I was sitting on the hill on the north side of the garden eating dirt by the handful. Needless to say, it was short-lived, as the Boss Man’s Wife soon caught on. My excuse — and I remember this as plain as day — was that the baby calves were doing it, so why couldn’t I?
I was talking to a client this week and he asked if I remembered the old Warbex. I don’t remember the product much, but I do remember we had a Warbex dipper that was what we all drank out of at the shop sink. The highlight of coming into the shop was using the dipper. I really have no clue if it was ever actually used for Warbex, but I do remember that we would blame any sickness that would hit the ranch on that dipper.
If the dipper was nowhere to be found, what about the stock tanks? We still have one in our corrals that I would constantly drink out of as a child. It always seemed to be covered in moss, especially the little round pieces that you would push out of the way because they’d get stuck in your teeth pretty easily. I remember the Boss Man’s Wife not being very happy with that predicament either.
If we could name all the things that we did growing up — licking salt blocks, swimming in alkaline lakes, playing in mud holes, rolling around in the hay meadows (and that’s even before you get to all of the animal interactions) — there has to be some kind of unique immunity buildup.
This last week, the Boss Man and I were talking about COVID before we were heading to the feedlot to run yearling bulls through this new chute we are trying out. We were both pretty astounded to see the shear idiocy that was occurring, and we were having a pretty in-depth conversation on it. The Boss Man said, “I’m sure we have some kind of immunity built up against some of the stuff that people are seeing nowadays,” and I shook my head in agreement.
I was further confirmed that he was right later that day. I had pulled a calf that had a leg back and was covered in unknown fluid. Then I went over to the feedlot, where one yearling bull decided to get even with me. When I was taking a scrotal circumference, he somehow managed to crap down my whole arm and into my lap. So maybe we have some kind of immunity.
The morale of the story is, stay safe, stay calm, realize that toilet paper is not going to save the world, but maybe a good hand scrubbing might.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.