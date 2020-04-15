Happy belated Easter!
I’m sure I’m not alone when I said that this Easter Sunday did not resemble anything that I can remember in a very long time.
In the past it was always a hurry and run through heavies and zoom to Sunrise Service in Lakeside, where the Methodist Church in Lakeside and the Methodist Church in Alliance would congregate together on the south side of on the hill by the cemetery to celebrate Christ. Afterwards, the church ladies would put on a breakfast spread and many a fond memory of grandma’s donuts, as they were definitely a community favorite.
There were also the years that Easter would fall a little more into the heavy part of calving, so instead of dressing up and running into Lakeside, we would meet on one of the hills to the east of the Home Place and watch the sunrise. Showing up on an ATV covered in calving slime trying to get a jump on the day and then having to pause for a couple of minutes … I wish everyday was like that.
Then there was this Easter Sunday. I had spent Saturday night calving. An ugly — and I mean ugly — storm rolled in early Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped, snow swirled, and the wind rattled everything to the core.
I had sorted the heifers a couple of days earlier, as we were just starting to get a handful of calves. With the succession, this was my first year sorting heavies — it was something the Uncle would usually do — and I was pretty pleased with myself that after the sort, there were no new calves in the holding pen of the ones that I had sorted off as not heavy. We have lofty goals on this outfit.
Saturday night I had gone out multiple times and the weather just kept getting a little tougher and a little tougher. I headed back up to the lot around a quarter ‘til 4 and it was the worse that it had been. I had one calf that had just dropped and picked it up, threw it on the ATV and dropped it into the shop office. I went back out to the lot, and figured I had better check on the handful of calves in a different lot that had been born in the previous day. The first one I found was a brick of ice, standing as close as he could against the fence and covered in ice and snow. I grabbed him, threw him on the ATV and headed back to the heated office.
I called the Boss Man and told him I was going to need some help, and the next hour and a half we searched through the lot with a spotlight, would locate the bovine icicles and load them onto the UTV and ATV and take them to the heated shop. Fortunately for us, we haven’t really started calving at the Home Place and the 11 head that were warming up in the shop could have been a lot worse.
We were missing one little heifer calf and after searching through the drifts, finally decided to wait a little bit until it was daylight and start the search over. When it was bright enough to see, we headed back out to the calving lot and were able to locate her buried in a drift. Loaded her on the ATV and brought her into the shop to warm up.
Even though it was Easter, I called the teammates and asked if they could come down for a couple of hours as we worked on getting barns bedded and heifers into pens to reunite with their now-warmed up and active kids.
Everyone paired up really nice, and the shop was finally emptied out. All the rest of the groups around got bedded down and fed, and then the crew and I headed over to the feedlot to start working on clearing bunks of all the drifted snow.
Finally, at noon we stopped. All sore and tired, the Boss Man’s Wife made a feast, which may have been the best meal I ever have eaten. Afterward, I headed back out to check on things and start feeding at the background lot until the Boss Man spelled me so I could catch a couple hours of sleep before going into another single-digit night.
While these are times of uncertainty, I guess the one certainty remains that we are still doing all that we can to ensure that we are taking care of our livestock to the best of our ability, whether it be a holiday or not.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.