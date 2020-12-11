‘Sandhill Chuck Norris’ gets social media suspension

Is anybody as confused by the weather right now as I am? I walked out of my house Sunday and could wear a T-shirt.

I was spending the afternoon buried in computer work in the shop office after a pretty stressful week. I figured maybe the stress might have been a little much when I realized at 8:36 Sunday evening, that my bottom clothing garments were on backwards. Long live ranchers. (Insert hand-to-forehead emoji here.)

I had a first for me this week. I received a 12-hour suspension on social media. Long story short, I had been asked to host a Twitter account called Ag of the World for a week. Every week this account has a different host from all over the world talking about their operation or involvement in agriculture. I still have not figured out the Twitter thing very well, but when I was asked to host I agreed.

The first couple of days went pretty smoothly. I was telling stories about the ranch and operations and sharing photos and videos. I had posted a couple videos, one showing how we band (castrate) calves at birth, another showing how birth weights are taken when we tag. There were a lot of questions – some intelligent ones, some pretty city ones. And then someone asked “how do you catch a calf off an ATV?”

My reply was “just drive up alongside, jump off and grab a hind leg.” The Twitter sensors evidently did not care for that response, as I received a notice that it violated Twitter’s policy against “promoting or encouraging suicide or self-harm.”

The account would remain suspended until I removed my “offensive” statement, or else I could remove my statement, carry out a 12-hour suspension and then I’d be allowed back into the Twitter-dom. I can’t make this stuff up.