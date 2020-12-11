‘Sandhill Chuck Norris’ gets social media suspension

Is anybody as confused by the weather right now as I am? I walked out of my house Sunday and could wear a T-shirt.
I was spending the afternoon buried in computer work in the shop office after a pretty stressful week. I figured maybe the stress might have been a little much when I realized at 8:36 Sunday evening, that my bottom clothing garments were on backwards. Long live ranchers. (Insert hand-to-forehead emoji here.)
I had a first for me this week. I received a 12-hour suspension on social media. Long story short, I had been asked to host a Twitter account called Ag of the World for a week. Every week this account has a different host from all over the world talking about their operation or involvement in agriculture. I still have not figured out the Twitter thing very well, but when I was asked to host I agreed.
The first couple of days went pretty smoothly. I was telling stories about the ranch and operations and sharing photos and videos. I had posted a couple videos, one showing how we band (castrate) calves at birth, another showing how birth weights are taken when we tag. There were a lot of questions – some intelligent ones, some pretty city ones. And then someone asked “how do you catch a calf off an ATV?”
My reply was “just drive up alongside, jump off and grab a hind leg.” The Twitter sensors evidently did not care for that response, as I received a notice that it violated Twitter’s policy against “promoting or encouraging suicide or self-harm.”
The account would remain suspended until I removed my “offensive” statement, or else I could remove my statement, carry out a 12-hour suspension and then I’d be allowed back into the Twitter-dom. I can’t make this stuff up.
Of course, the Boss Man thought it was hilarious. I will admit I did find a lot of humor in it as well. If you read this column you know by now that I’m pretty cautious with what I say – though there may be some sarcasm in that statement.
I was hoping my first social media suspension would come from something profound. Alas, I guess catching a calf off an ATV is profound for some but pretty poor in my standards.
Then my mind got to wandering. Is this an animal “abuse” issue or is this a trigger word issue? Would I get suspended if I say “to catch a calf off of an ATV, the easiest way is to drive up alongside, step off of the ATV and then cautiously approach the calf from behind, calmly reach down and slowly connect with the hind leg.” Or is this an episode of Twitter really caring about my well-being and acting concerned when I do jump off of a moving apparatus?
Maybe I should change my Twitter handle to @rancherninja or @Sandhillchucknorris, to give the impression that this is a regular occurrence – which it is, but maybe the Twitter hand slapped don’t know that.
Yep, I have put way too much thought into this. No wonder I’m putting clothes on backwards.
The exciting news for this week is that I partook in a photo shoot to get our Christmas beef boxes on our website. If you haven’t tried to organize a flock of frozen beef packages into posing for photos, you have not lived yet. I used a local photographer in Alliance. Amongst other shoots she’s done for me is a feedlot software ad where I was told to look “sexy” while standing in a feed bunk with a laptop. Wonder what Twitter would have had to say about that?
Anyways, shameless plug, but if you need last-minute gift ideas, head over to the Flying Diamond Beef website and check out the photos if nothing else. It looks like the agenda next week will be trying to get all of our shipping and delivering done in time for Christmas. Always great in theory, but we shall see if I get suspended somewhere along the way.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.
