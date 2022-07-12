Show some pride in your community

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, I’m another year older. I can’t say I feel much wiser yet, but there may be hope. The birthday celebration started on Friday evening when the intern and I headed into Alliance.

During the summer, the community brings in bands every Friday night and closes part of downtown. It’s a family friendly environment where you can purchase food and beverages, bring your own lawn chair and sit in the street listening to pretty decent music. A couple Nebraska bands performed that evening. Afterwards, we headed back to the ranch to sit around the fire pit where I proceeded to gorge myself on s’mores.

Saturday, the celebration continued with a day of moving cattle, working on equipment, hanging out with friends and family and getting spoiled rotten. We finished birthday celebrations in Scottsbluff Saturday night listening to more live music at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

I have finally reached the age where materialistic birthday gifts are not important. More near and dear to me are the relationships I have. I really want to brag on the intern here. Not only did she decorate the office at 4:30 in the morning (complete with a blown up dinosaur), but she even baked me a fruit pizza. It almost had my “tough” self getting teary eyed.

I had “help” that showed up for the weekend to assist with ranch work so we could head to town at a decent time, and friends drove out of their way to meet up for dinner and music. It was beyond humbling, and I will admit I may have gotten a little emotional as I caught up on all the birthday greetings after the concert that evening.

These community events are such a great opportunity to show that community pride, but the support seems to be getting smaller and smaller every year. With all the planning, hard work and financial resources that go into planning these events, to have 10% of the population turnout be considered an anomaly, it’s sad.

Do I know what the solution is to get people to come out and support events? I wish I did. I know I can do better though, and hopefully this will push you, too.

Well, in full disclosure of trying to walk the walk, Flying Diamond Beef decided to put a parade float for the upcoming community event in Alliance. The theme is “Roarin’ into 2022.” A lion is on all of the advertising serving as a mascot. I still have no clue where we are going with this and have definitely had a lot of conversations over the theme.

Who knew that parade planning was so challenging? The first thing I thought was that no one is going to pay attention to our float if we aren’t giving out something. So what does one give out? Candy? Stickers? Pound packages of frozen ground beef? I guess the saving grace is that you can’t throw anything. I’m sure with my arm, the front page of the Alliance Times-Herald the next week would read: “Grandma of 8 hit in head by frozen ground beef while celebrating community pride.”

The intern and I realized quickly that two of us on a float wasn’t going to be sufficient, so using some of my year-older wisdom, I reached out to the neighborhood bison feedyard (where I finish cattle out) and asked if they wanted to team up on a beef and bison float? They jumped on board and the brainstorming started.

If you have a lion mascot and raise lion food, my mind probably went the wrong direction at first. I tried to suggest to the intern a lion barbecue scene with bison or cow legs sticking out of the back of the pickup and a group of lions barbecuing on the grill. Maybe with all the sensitivity surrounding everything today that might not be the greatest of ideas.

Considering my craft skills are majorly lacking, I will admit the thought entered my mind of using a disposed chronic. That way we’d even have realistic smells. About two minutes in, that thought was relegated to the list of really bad ideas.

Major brainstorming will continue this week, and hopefully we will come up with a stellar idea that spreads a pro-animal protein message. Stay tuned.