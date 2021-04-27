Social media frenzy proves power of emotions

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you were on social media this last week (which I hope a lot of you weren’t because it seriously takes up way too much time in a day) there was a post going around about the Biden climate change plans and the “requirements” that were going to be implemented for red meat consumption.

The posts said his plans to curb climate change included cutting 90% of red meat from the diet, which equates to one burger per month or around 4 pounds of meat in a year.

(Editor’s Note: Several sources debunked the claims about Biden’s climate plan. He did not announce plans to limit meat consumption. Newsweek reported the claims appear to have originated from a British article presenting hypothetical ways the U.S. couple meet Biden’s emission targets.)

On Google, the post could be found from multiple sources. We will tear the “requirement” apart in a bit, but I wanted to write down more thoughts on this.

It got a lot of individuals fired up. There are times that I will reshare posts like this because I think it is important for producers to not become complacent. Forbes had a great article out several years ago called “5 Danger Signs that Complacency will Derail Your Career.” One of the five, and personally my favorite is the No. 2 suggestion: You are not staying up to date in your field and industry.

How many of you check out emotionally driven websites like PETA or HSUS? If you haven’t, I highly encourage it. How about NGO websites? Or the EPA? USDA? I also will check out websites or social media sites of other ag organizations that may be conflicting on certain topics with those that I’m involved in.