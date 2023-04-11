Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy belated Easter Sunday! It was a beautiful one outside. The Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife were able to get to the Sunrise Service at Lakeside, and meanwhile I stayed at the ranch and fed at the feedlot.

There’s just something pretty special about being able to spend an Easter morning taking care of all of the Heavenly Father’s creations. Then the day just went to crap after that, and I mean both literally and figuratively.

The Boss Man decided to run over west and check on the young cows. In the process he found that their solar pump on the tank had decided to take a sabbatical. Meanwhile, I was power washing the Wilson stock trailer to get ready to pick up another round of beef on Monday (we had 11 head to pick up, and our freezer trailer only can carry around five).

I had finished with that miserable project, smelled bad enough that even the flies were making a wide berth, and when I went to unhook the hose to pull it back up to the shop, lo and behold down by one of our fruit trees the sewer was bubbling up from under the ground. You can’t make this crap up.

I don’t get baffled very easy, but I had no clue what I was looking at because the main sewer line was nowhere close to where the water was coming out of the ground. So a quarter to 5 on Easter Sunday I went and got the Boss Man who was as baffled as I was. We decided to go ahead and get the skid steer and backhoe and try and locate what was going on.

Around 35 years ago, where the water was bubbling there sat an old tenant mobile home. Evidently the cap or whatever had covered the end of the pipe (knowing that time, it could have been duct tape) had disintegrated and decided to make the problem known on Easter Sunday.

We usually have whatever is necessary to fix what we need to or can figure something out, but not this Sunday. So had it had to wait until the following day.

I don’t know why I’m even complaining about it. We know that’s all part of it. If you are in agriculture, things sometimes just do not go as planned, but every once in a while it just gets a little frustrating.

The good news is that all of a sudden, it seems like spring is here. While the hills are still the lackluster brown, one can finally see a little bit of green starting to poke through. All of the normal list of spring birds are back, and even the frogs were making a racket when I was out for an evening jaunt down the road.

Moods pick up around here too when the weather is a little friendly. I was able to get the rest of the fence pulled on cornstalks, got replacement heifers sorted last week, and all of the rest of the heifers found new homes and will start leaving this week. Realistically, we can start calving in the next week or two, so the push is just going to get harder.

I got into a conversation about gardening today. Now it’s been a hot minute since I planted a garden. I remember getting incredibly frustrated when the local coon population found it one night and destroyed everything in sight. I haven’t planted one since.

Somehow in the conversation I got thinking about cucumbers, and of course cucumbers made me think of zucchini plants. We always had an abundance of zucchini when the Boss Man’s Wife use to plant this massive garden when I was a child. I was a little bit “animal crazy,” and no matter how hard I tried, I could not convince them I needed a dog. Instead, I had to settle on baling twine and many a pet zucchini that would get pulled around the yard being leash trained. Best of both worlds, I guess. We didn’t have to worry about house breaking, and the responsibility of zucchini care only lasted as long as the interest in the particular zucchini, which was pretty short lived.

Having the conversation definitely made my mind start thinking that maybe this is the year to plant a garden. Then I stopped myself as I realized if we can’t even plan an Easter Sunday around here. The last thing I need to think about is trying to plan a garden that I don’t use. Oh well, maybe next year.