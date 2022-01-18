Taking a new approach to the beef business

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks for all the comments and emails on last week’s column about legislation on the brand rules. Please continue to reach out to your senators to let them know that LB744 is not in the best interest of the cattle industry in Nebraska.

I’ve been hearing more and more through the rumor mill this last week of the reasoning why the bill was introduced. Whether it’s true or not, I will say this: no politician on any level from local all the way up to sitting in the White House should use legislation as a way to “get even” or “get back” at someone.

A lot of things have happened the last couple of weeks that are exciting and a little nerve wracking at the same time. As most of you I’m sure know, myself and two others in 2019 started a direct-to-consumer beef business called Flying Diamond Beef. The decision was made the beginning of the year to dissolve the LLC. The ranch is going to continue it on under the Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch label.

I think one of the biggest things that people don’t realize is how challenging it is for the middleman – or woman in this case – to make money. When cattle prices are up and we were purchasing the cattle from the ranch, having to pay processing, then having to price product competitively enough that it would sell while making sure there was enough margin in that we could run in the black was a lot tighter than people realize.

Then let’s talk about who is making money right now. Processing costs for the customer are higher than they have ever been. There are a lot of factors that are going into this. Supply and demand are one. Labor for the plants and excessive regulations are others. Processing is hard to find, especially USDA-regulated processing, which puts a whole other level on the challenges.