Taking a new approach to the beef business

Thanks for all the comments and emails on last week’s column about legislation on the brand rules. Please continue to reach out to your senators to let them know that LB744 is not in the best interest of the cattle industry in Nebraska.
I’ve been hearing more and more through the rumor mill this last week of the reasoning why the bill was introduced. Whether it’s true or not, I will say this: no politician on any level from local all the way up to sitting in the White House should use legislation as a way to “get even” or “get back” at someone.
A lot of things have happened the last couple of weeks that are exciting and a little nerve wracking at the same time. As most of you I’m sure know, myself and two others in 2019 started a direct-to-consumer beef business called Flying Diamond Beef. The decision was made the beginning of the year to dissolve the LLC. The ranch is going to continue it on under the Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch label.
I think one of the biggest things that people don’t realize is how challenging it is for the middleman – or woman in this case – to make money. When cattle prices are up and we were purchasing the cattle from the ranch, having to pay processing, then having to price product competitively enough that it would sell while making sure there was enough margin in that we could run in the black was a lot tighter than people realize.
Then let’s talk about who is making money right now. Processing costs for the customer are higher than they have ever been. There are a lot of factors that are going into this. Supply and demand are one. Labor for the plants and excessive regulations are others. Processing is hard to find, especially USDA-regulated processing, which puts a whole other level on the challenges.
Let’s do some simple math. If a feedlot steer is worth $135 and pay weight is 1,550 pounds, processing runs $1,100. You would have to sell that beef for around $6.50 a pound just to break even. If you are talking about ribeyes or New Yorks that seems simple, right? But remember, there are a lot more pounds of ground beef and roasts in a whole beef than there are steaks.
Now, we know supply and demand changes with time. But, I’m not for sure if the labor situation and the costs of inputs will change. It seems if one thing we have found out with COVID is 1, people aren’t valuing a hard day of work like they use to and 2, people think they are worth more monetarily than they are qualified for.
It doesn’t make a difference if the packing plant is one of the big four or a small, local locker, the story is the same. It’s tough to find help and compensate them enough. That is one thing that I find interesting in these new plants that are opening. When asked about workforce, they seem hesitant to answer. We all know that there’s going to be poaching from plant to plant, but then is that really helping the industry?
At the end of the day, it makes a lot more sense to keep the beef business in house instead of being the middle man. What does that mean on my end? Well, a lot more work. I know I do it to myself, but there are ways that by keeping it on the ranch we can also improve efficiencies.
I was able to locate freezer storage that is going to be delivered to the ranch any day now. It will be a game changer from having product stored in Denver. The pricing structure will change, marketing strategies will change, and even simple things like delivery will be adjusted based more on how it works in relationship to the ranch.
There are a lot of great pluses, but truthfully the one I’m most looking forward to is being able to have a relationship with my best friend that doesn’t include every conversation talking about business.
It’s been a work in progress as I get everything switched over and lined up. I have cattle at the processor that are being fabricated as I write, so hopefully things will continue to fall in place. It’s exciting.
With all of that, head over to the website at flyingdiamondbeef.com. I continue to add and change things there and on social media, and hopefully as things keep falling in place it will become slicker. I was able to get deliveries out this week to Colorado, filled the front of a trailer to Arizona with beef, and hope to continue shipping and delivering beef moving forward. Because beef is really “What’s for Dinner.”
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.