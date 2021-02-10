Taking extra steps to be safe at a cold, busy time of year

Winter has finally arrived. It was 10 below this morning when I walked out of the house. I guess we are about due, as it has been a really mild winter up to this point.

The forecast ahead based on the Weather Channel app says its going to be “bitterly cold” this week. I wish they would use more “rancher” terminology when they talk about the weather. Instead of ‘bitterly cold’ how about “its going to be an ether Sunday” or “today you will question once again why you live in western Nebraska and are calving in February.”

Speaking of cold, I was really excited this week as I found mega hand warmers at Bomgaars. They are about three times the size of traditional hand warmers. They are so large that I switched the Boss Man out for the smaller ones. I could not get my leather gloves on over them. (Yes, I know that’s sad when hand warmers are my excitement for the day.)

The recips look like they are going to start getting busy calving in about a week. I hope they hold off until the “bitterly cold” has passed, but knowing how that usually goes, it is highly unlikely. After this year, I have decided that there will be no more of this February and March calving. I have become a great fan of calving cows in May.

I guess the biggest news around the ranch is that the couple that was working for us gave us notice that they are headed back to Iowa. I can not fault anyone for wanting to be closer to family and friends (or at least family that you like). They headed out last weekend, and they will truly be missed by all of us here. It was great to have younger people around that were not afraid to work, were self-starters, and would put in a good, honest day of work.