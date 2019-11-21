I usually try and take a vacation this time of year. By vacation I mean someplace where I have to step away from work, disconnect from my phone, and just chill the heck out.
It all sounds good in theory, but what usually happens is I try to jam in as much as I can during my days away. It will include cows or something ag related, and my phone starts ringing with random dumb stuff that never happens when I’m at work.
I have a Southwest Airlines travel voucher, and I know if I don’t use it before the end of the year, I can probably kiss that good-bye. It’s only going to keep getting busier.
I usually plan my annual vacation months in advance. Not this year. I’m pretty much living like a squirrel, or at least a dog that’s constantly chasing its tail.
I was on the road this week and came up with a thought process. These processes may be a little concerning to some, as they usually include things like unicorn onesies or barrel racing in the new office chairs, but this one may be a winner. I texted the Business Partner with the latest thoughts.
Me: Have you heard of cow pie bingo?
Her: LOL Nope!
Me: So how it works, there is a pen on concrete that has squares with numbers on them. People buy tickets and choose a number. Then a critter is turned loose and wherever the critter well ... that square is the winner.
Her: Haha. I like it already!
Me: So, they do the same thing with chickens. Considering I can’t figure where the heck I want to travel to, I thought I could get a big piece of cardboard, put all of Southwest’s destinations on it, then let one of Sam’s chickens (yes, my teammate has chickens at the Home Place) determine where I’m going.
Her: And here I thought the message was going to lead to an idea getting additional sources of creative revenue.
Me: Well maybe we could trademark it and it could become the next big thing like gender reveals. We could make any squares for people that want to leave something totally up to chance. Then we could price it based on the amount of squares they needed and do live video feeds. Once it takes off, we could take it to Shark Tank to franchise!
Her: The ideas you come up while driving are epic. I’m in. Let’s do it! Who knew we’d get famous off of chicken poop?!? (I think there might have been a bit of sarcasm in there.) What destinations are we putting on there?
Me: All of Southwest’s destinations. I think there are like a 102. Denver’s not going on there since that would defeat the purpose.
Her: I hope you don’t end up in Ohio.
Me: Or Des Moines or Wichita ... (not that there’s anything wrong with any of those destinations, just not on my vacation radar!)
So, sometime amongst hauling old cows to cornstalks, getting falls moved to winter pasture, new project installation (which I’ll talk about next week), getting a presentation for the Range Beef Cow Symposium and a Gering High School ag class, and the thousands of other tail-chasing things that are occurring, I’ll be making a plan to corner a chicken. And if this chicken sends me to Ohio, we may be having chicken for Thanksgiving. Stay tuned!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com