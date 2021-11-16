Thankful for close-to-home care

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy week before Thanksgiving! Thank you so much for all the emails and thoughts on the hip surgery. I was fortunate and did not have any bone damage where I would need to get a replacement, but had a tear and some other issues that needed to be addressed.

The downside is that I was told to take it easy for a month. I will admit I laughed when the doc said that, as did everyone else around me when I repeated it. When people started taking wagers, I realized that maybe I need to do some soul searching. The general consensus from dear friends and family was that I’d take it easy for three days, tops.

The great part about this surgery is it was able to be performed in Alliance. They started to have a surgeon come in twice a month from Steamboat Springs. With being just an hour away, I talked them into letting me go home. For once, it was nice to have a medical procedure done within a reasonable distance.

It’s one of the great struggles of boonie living, I guess. Fortunately hospitals are having to get a little savvier at bringing in high-caliber surgeons and specialists, realizing that rural communities may not be able to support them full time. All it takes is a couple days a month, and what a change for a community.

Even though the surgeon was from out of state, I recognized a lot of familiar faces in the rest of the crew. That included my main nurse, whom I’ve known a number of years, and also the anesthesiologist who is a great Flying Diamond Beef customer. (I informed him that if he messed up, his steaks would go away.)