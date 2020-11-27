I’m sure with everything that is going on in the world right now, Thanksgiving week may look different for some this year. On the home front, the Right Hands are heading back to celebrate with their families in Iowa, and the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife will be heading down to my abode to experience a round of my yearly attempt at being Betty Crocker. Miss Crocker is so far removed from being my spirit animal that she should live in another country and speak Pig Latin for as much as we have in common.
My mind so far is leaning toward preparing the tri-tip that’s sitting on the Flying Diamond Beef trailer in the yard. I still have nightmares once in a while of attempting to cook my first turkey when I was fresh out of college. Someone had been neglectful in telling me that sometimes they stuff the neck and other unmentionables back inside the turkey. I was already a little jumpy. The Boss Man’s Wife was yelling directions from the other room on how to prep the dead bird before I put it in the oven. I reached into the turkey, so focused on following directions on how to do some scrubbing and intent on not being the reason Thanksgiving dinner was ruined for the family, I grabbed the neck, screamed bloody murder, dropped the turkey, and broke out in tears.
This week will be a normal one of checking cows on stalks, taking care of cattle at the Home Place, trying to figure out Christmas order ideas for Flying Diamond Beef, along with all the other day to day stuff. But there still is a lot to be thankful for this year, even though it may be a little tougher to find. I think it’s become a little bit of a yearly tradition to list some of the many things I appreciate, so hopefully I never take them for granted.
First off, I’m thankful for this lifestyle. I’m thankful for the ranch, the Boss Man, the Boss Man’s Wife, and the Right Hands. I’m thankful for a smooth succession and being given the opportunity to partner with my mentor and role model. This last year has been one of the most enjoyable ones yet in business. Being able to “talk shop” daily and work on making our operation a little bit better has been so cool. Not everyone can say that they work with their dad every day, and I can honestly say, I don’t think that we have argued once this year.
I’m thankful for good beef. Being able to learn and expand my knowledge on direct marketing product this year has been rewarding beyond my wildest dreams. In the past, once our cattle were taken to the feedlot we would sometimes see them a time or two before they are harvested. Now having a feedlot partner that is close gives us the freedom to finish our cattle out in what may not be a “traditional” manner. It’s something I become more passionate about every day. The knowledge has also changed some of the ways we are developing our cattle. It has opened our eyes to areas that we have succeeded in and some that we may need to work on improving.
I’m thankful for friends and acquaintances — those who are in my inner circle and those who I may have never even met in person. I cannot tell you how many times that your emails, letters or cards lifted me up in the last month. From the phone calls that I have received, to the ranch visits, even to the giant box of potato chips, have made my days a little brighter and make me want to strive to be a little better.
I’m thankful for the holy terror, the pony, and all of the four-legged critters. They bring a smile to my face almost every day — well, except for that 774 cow, I’m pretty sure she just hates me.
I’m thankful for still living in a free country, though there may be times that I feel our freedoms have been challenged this year and may continue to be challenged moving forward. I’m grateful for parents that understood that life was more than video games and being dependent on others. Even though I could have done without the daily spankings (as I’m sure I never deserved them), I’m grateful that my parents implemented the difference between right and wrong, how to have respect for others, and how to live a life not based on what others thought or did.
Finally, I’m thankful for all the little things: hand warmers, sunglasses, coffee, peanuts, Epsom salts, Hallmark movies, Christmas lights, tag ink that works. The list goes on and on.
May you have a wonderful Thanksgiving week. Take a moment to think about everything that you may be thankful for this week.