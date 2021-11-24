Thankful for ranching, connections and so much more

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy Thanksgiving!

Now, everyone just take a deep breath and count to four. Hold for four, and then exhale for four. With the weather being as nice as it is, it’s hard to believe that it’s the holiday season already.

No big plans here on Wilson Ranch. The brother and his family are making the trip across the state for a couple of days. I have a full schedule of moving cows, getting bulls out to the fall calvers, and baking a pecan pie for Thanksgiving, which may take just as long as the moving cows and getting bulls out.

The hip is getting along a little too well. It would probably be a lot better if I was in more pain to slow the process up just a bit, but I have nothing to complain about. Of course, if I did I’m not for sure who would listen to me anyway.

I think this time of year is always a great time to reflect on everything that has happened the last 364 days. Upon sitting down and taking some time for self-reflection, I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or start screaming very loudly that holy cow we survived!

Let’s start at the beginning, what are we most thankful for?

At the top of the list, I’m most thankful for the ranch. To be able to do a job that I love almost every single day, with people that I love, in a place I love, with freedoms that I love makes one very fortunate.

There have been a lot of changes this last year. The Boss Man’s and I have become full-fledged partners in everything, including our cow herds. We have had the opportunity to expand with a great partnership on land that is just a couple of miles away. We have made minor but beneficial changes to the operation. We have even made history with having the first NFT feeder cattle in the U.S.