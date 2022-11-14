The cold, hard truth of rural living

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy winter! The last week has been raw. It was a little insult to injury when I was fighting black ice and had a friend snap me and say it was 79 degrees by Lincoln.

The temperature in my house remains at a cozy 57 degrees right now. The Holy Terror appreciates it. I usually do, too. I have determined that freezing out company is a great way to remain antisocial. No one wants to stay in a place while their teeth chatter constantly. Combine that with the no WiFi or cell service and I’d probably get a very unfavorable Yelp rating.

To push it even a little further, I may have gotten rid of my landline this year, too. There were a couple reasons for that. The biggest is that the cows would rub on the phone line boxes making my line go out for a couple of days, and yet for some reason I’d still be expected to pay for it. Nothing speaks to boonies living more than having to call someone back after being disconnected to explain that most likely 1457 had an itch.

The other big reason for cutting the line was for a little peace. I would be enjoying my relaxing bath or reading time and the dumb thing would ring with someone on the other end trying to upgrade my vehicle warranty.

I’m sure a situation will arise when I will wish I had a land line, but at this point it’s nice. The only downfall is that I may need to get a library card for as many books as I go through.

In other internet news, I got the Boss Man an early Christmas present and installed Starlink satellite internet at their house. We have had Starlink for around for a year at the shop, and it’s been a game changer. Weather never effects it, and it is consistantly four or five times faster than what we had before. I can be on a Zoom call and I won’t freeze, which I really appreciate. My image would never freeze in a flattering position.

While fiber optics make sense for populated areas, running lines out to rural areas is a money pit. I think if one would look at the figures it would make a lot more sense to give a satellite stipend than it would to install millions of dollars of line for a handful of people.

What do I know though? Except if you haven’t looked into Starlink and your internet sucks, give it a look. There’s no reason rural Americans need to be behind on technology or access.

Sunday I fenced at cornstalks. We’re still waiting on a couple farmers to get crops out so we can get in there and fence and I can start hauling cows.

I got the feedlot ration finalized last week. I had been working on it off and on since June and finally got everything I needed for only 30 cents per head per day more than last year. I take that as a major win in today’s economy and supply chain.

We branded fall calves Saturday. I have a great college friend that comes out every year with his son to deer hunt, so I threw them in the deep end. We were able to get both cows and calves worked in part of an afternoon, even with a couple gimps and rookies.

I asked our guests if they got their ranching fix for a while, and their response is not appropriate to share in this publication. It was great to have the help, though, and to get one more project marked off the fall to-do list.

Maybe if they come back next year I’ll even turn the heat up for them!