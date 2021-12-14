The greatest gift? Being prepared.

The Boss Man’s Wife called me the other day to ask what I wanted for Christmas. They were headed to a “friends and family” day at Bomgaars for some shopping. All I could really think of was a heavy-duty set of jumper cables for my pickup.
First off, no jokes for being that “mature and responsible” individual who asks Santa to bring pair of heavy-duty jumper cables out of anything that I could want or need for Christmas. Second, it made me really start to think about the person that I am, and I discovered I really dislike having to depend on anyone else.
OK, that’s really not a new discovery, but all it takes is one look into my pickup and the point is validated. For as long as I can remember, the Boss Man has always made sure to point out anything extra I might need in my vehicle when traveling.
Considering most times I’m pulling a trailer, I have gotten pretty consistent over the years of making sure I have most events that I can think of covered. If my tire goes flat, I’ve got all the tools I need. Wiring issue? All the tools are there. Should I get stranded in a blizzard, I’m good. (Though, I’m guessing the protein bars may be just a little hard.)
But really, they can’t be any worse than those weeks-old pop tarts I use to find in my coat pockets when we’d be moving cattle when I was younger. Those made the best breakfast when we were starving. My toolbox is so heavy, I almost can’t lift it from the floor in back of my truck.
Need bungie cords? Got them. Tow straps? Yep. Full length chain? Of course. Not to mention multiple pairs of footwear and enough gloves to stock a large family.
If you need an electric fence insulator or sorting stick, I’m your person. Heck, there’s even a dog bag for the four-legged terror just in case she’s with me if we got into a bind. I’m not sure how edible that dog food would be, but I bet it would work in case of an emergency.
Has being overly prepared paid off? I think it has. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve stopped on the road to help change a tire, pull someone out, or how many phone calls or extra miles it has saved because I have whatever I need with me.
My over preparedness has taken some ribbing, because as prepared as I am, I still refuse to get a grill guard on my pickup because I think it looks to “masculine” for a female. I understand the advantage of them, and on the work pickups absolutely, but I don’t want to be in downtown Denver and stick out worse than I already do with a massive grill guard.
Anyway, back to Christmas. I don’t know why I’m struggling with the Christmas list this year. I finally got the tree up in my house, and even some outside lights hung. Though, living in the boonies, I think they are more for the enjoyment of the wildlife and low flying aircraft. I take that back, I enjoy them too, and with as much as is going on in the world right now that seems negative or discouraging, sometimes just coming home to a lit-up house makes things a little better.
Over the years, whenever I have traveled, I have usually picked up Christmas ornaments from the places that I have visited. Each year it’s like having an adventure when I start opening all the boxes of decorations.
When I was in Iowa for a wedding at the beginning of December, we ended up in a little German area called the Amana Colonies. In the exploration of the stores, I found a light up angel that has quickly become one of my favorite Christmas decorations. Most of the time she’s this beautiful, cool, white color from the glitter floating around in the water that makes up her body. But, for whatever reason, if I leave her on during the night she turns a sinister greenish red color.
At least the good news is if I don’t get the color thing figured out soon, I’m sure I have a tool in the pickup that can fix that!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.