The greatest gift? Being prepared.

The Boss Man’s Wife called me the other day to ask what I wanted for Christmas. They were headed to a “friends and family” day at Bomgaars for some shopping. All I could really think of was a heavy-duty set of jumper cables for my pickup.

First off, no jokes for being that “mature and responsible” individual who asks Santa to bring pair of heavy-duty jumper cables out of anything that I could want or need for Christmas. Second, it made me really start to think about the person that I am, and I discovered I really dislike having to depend on anyone else.

OK, that’s really not a new discovery, but all it takes is one look into my pickup and the point is validated. For as long as I can remember, the Boss Man has always made sure to point out anything extra I might need in my vehicle when traveling.

Considering most times I’m pulling a trailer, I have gotten pretty consistent over the years of making sure I have most events that I can think of covered. If my tire goes flat, I’ve got all the tools I need. Wiring issue? All the tools are there. Should I get stranded in a blizzard, I’m good. (Though, I’m guessing the protein bars may be just a little hard.)

But really, they can’t be any worse than those weeks-old pop tarts I use to find in my coat pockets when we’d be moving cattle when I was younger. Those made the best breakfast when we were starving. My toolbox is so heavy, I almost can’t lift it from the floor in back of my truck.