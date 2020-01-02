Sitting at the table on one of these final days in 2019, listening to the wind howl outside. Our dear lovely friend Mother Nature decided to put an exclamation point on this year, and she’s doing it in fine form with another whiteout blizzard.
I’m sure I share a lot of the same sentiment as a number of individuals throughout the Midwest, but I. AM. OVER. THIS. YEAR.
This will go down as the year that 20 years from now, I’ll be having a conversation with (I’m really trying to think here whom I’ll be having a conversation with), and I’ll be like “2019 was THAT year”.
This year has been a heck of a rollercoaster. It’s a little crazy thinking back and realizing all that has happened this year.
I brought in a new partner in my business. Our Home Place went through succession, and I turned around and leased part of the operation out from the Boss Man, along with being in control of a new set of responsibilities. We joined up with a couple of great companies, Allflex and Neogen, in utilizing more technology within our herds. We muddled through the bomb cyclone, excessive moisture, and tough cattle markets.
I also learned a lot about myself. I’ve prioritized my health and wellbeing with regularly trips to the Front Range, for chiropractic care, and energy work, and have been working on lymphatic therapy locally, as it seems all those years of welding have caught up with me. I still have a ways to go, but what’s life if one’s not constantly working on things, right?
What’s on the agenda for 2020? I’m not for sure yet, but I do know that our heads will be down, and we’ll just keep trying to plow forward.
I’m not the greatest at New Year’s resolutions. Maybe this year I need to make a resolution to stick with my resolutions. I’ve put a lot of thought process into this and have come to the conclusion that resolutions seem to be a little tougher when you are involved in agriculture.
Hear me out on this — case in point, let’s use the first resolution that people think of, going to the gym or working out more. This is how it works for me. Make plans to go to the gym early in the morning before going to cornstalks to check on cows. Wake up at 4:30. Body decides it wants to stay in bed for a bit. Drink a cup of coffee. Body still decides it’s not ready to move yet. Look out the window, it’s a blizzard. Body decides to take the coffee back to bed. Body reads for an hour, still not motivated to go out in the cold. Now body is cold thinking about cold. Body gets into Epsom salt bath to warm up. Now body has “wasted” two hours and somehow avoided going to the gym and must go check cows on stalks instead.
Now if I had a “normal” 8-5, or 9-5, I’d be like, “let’s go to the gym after work,” but since I don’t, this is what happens — Body decides it’s going to leave for gym at 5 p.m. Body heads to feedlot after lunch. Deer unplugged timer on tractor, Body must wait for tractor to start. Body starts feeding an hour later than usual. Body picks the wrong bale to grind, and not only does it take an extra 20 minutes but makes a big mess. Body decides to leave gate open on pivot between loads, and 20 head of calves find their way into the hay pile. No worries, as the four-legged holy terror can get them back. Body looks at clock and realizes it’s now dark and past 5, and still another load to feed. Body says heck with feeding and goes to the gym.
OK, that last part was made up. But the point being, I often wish that I had more of a set schedule within a day, so it would be just a little easier fitting in some of those items I “want” to do instead of “need” to do.
Well, maybe that may be a New Year’s resolution right there, trying to get a little more scheduling within my life. Or at least one can always hope.
May you have a very happy New Year!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.