Things are expensive. Let’s do something about it

Something happened this last week that has never happened before and may never happen again. I got the books sent to my accountant. The kicker here is that my appointment isn’t until almost Thanksgiving time. Yes, grasshopper, that is more than four weeks out.

I’m really not fond of office work. Out of everything I will procrastinate on, it usually revolves around the office. For some unknown reason – maybe a midlife crisis – all the books are up to date, the pasture program is up to date, and the cow program is up to date. I haven’t seen anything like it before.

I spent a lot of money this year. I would like to say it was a lot by choice, but that would be a lie. When did stuff get so expensive?! I could not find one thing that I paid for this year that did not increase in price over last year and definitely over two years ago.

I filled up with diesel in town this morning. We had No. 1 brought into the ranch last week at $5.75. I paid $5.26 in Alliance. In comparison, in October 2020 the average diesel price in Nebraska was $2.19.

Fuel is just one tiny thing that has seen a jump. Eggs, for instance, are over 200% of their five-year average. There was not one thing that I paid for this year – whether it be for livestock, equipment or just to live – that did not increase.

Where’s the uproar? Because there sure seems to be an uproar on social issues. I’ve got to the point I will DVR anything I watch so I can bypass the political ads. My priority is not social issues, and no campaign should make a social issue their top priority when people can’t even afford to feed themselves, much less live. But instead we want to focus on handouts, loan forgiveness (from student to farmer), making everyone feel welcome no matter their background or criminal status, and heaven forbid we say anything that could possibly be taken as offensive – which is pretty much anything and everything.

Midterm elections are coming up, and this needs to change. Both parties need to get their heads out of their donkeys and realize the country is backtracking faster than anything I’ve ever seen. A lot of shoulder chips need to disappear, and instead politicians need to start thinking about what’s sustainable (and everyone knows I loathe that word) for the country.

A country cannot be built on one or two social issues if the economy is trashed. Maybe it’s time that people start to realize thing are not always black or white.

I don’t care who you vote for. That’s your decision. But I want to challenge you in knowing why they deserve your vote. I don’t want a horse that can only spin in a circle one way, and a politician should be no one-trick-pony either.

Alright, there’s the rant for the week. I know we can do better as a country. Now I’ll going to go get me a $5 cup of frou-frou coffee to calm myself down.