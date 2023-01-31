Time away from ranch takes determination

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m flying the friendly skies this week once again. It is definitely a different experience to fly out of Omaha compared to the typical Denver International run I usually make.

First off, the parking garage at Omaha rates highly, in my opinion, with the number of available spots on each deck highlighted throughout the garage. Though with its low ceilings, I may have ducked in the vehicle under every beam.

The laid back atmosphere is definitely appealing. This is the first flight that I’ve ever been on where the flight attendant entertained the Boss Man and I with card tricks. It was such a nice reprieve from the “job” persona that sometimes people get inundated by.

The two of us are headed to New Orleans for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. This annual event is one that the Boss Man has been to once in the past. To have him along for this ride, it doesn’t get much better. There may be a “special” reason that we are heading down there together, but I’m not allowed to say what it is till after Friday. To say we are humbled, though, would definitely be an understatement.

This week I’m going to take a little bit different spin on things. It’s been a tough week. Being gone from a farm and ranch, in my opinion, is in the top five challenges that agriculture faces. I hear it time after time: “I can’t get away” or “I don’t have the time” or "I don’t have anyone I can trust to watch over things.” Then to add to the challenge, there is no work-life separation for a lot of us.

I tried to explain it to someone last week when we were talking about the challenges of dating in today’s society. If I invite someone out – let’s say for dinner or supper, not only do they get to see where you live, they will also see where you work. They’ll most likely meet your parents or other family members or team members, and that’s a lot for a person to handle – especially me.

How do you do step away? Well, I stress. But all joking aside, I try to set everything up on the back end. Maybe it’s feeding cattle extra days, or maybe it’s moving things to more favorable locations that will provide ease for the person that’s stepping in.

Maybe it’s doing something so simple as making sure the bale feeder for the horses has a new bale loaded. That makes it so it’s not a project that someone has to deal with during the week when not everyone is around to fill in the gaps.

Then it’s covering every scenario and analyzing everything that could go wrong, and stressing some more.

For some reason I’ve been in this mindset the last couple of years to make sure that everyone has my pertinent information. Is my power of attorney taken care of? If I park at the airport does someone have my pickup code? Does someone have access to my passwords? The list goes on.

I absolutely agree it may be planning on a whole other level, but stuff does happen. Something so simple as making sure a team member has a phone number for my brother who lives at the opposite side of the state can give a little piece of mind.

Of course once you have an intent on being gone, the job gods have other plans. They will try to hold you up at all costs, and this time around they gave it all they can.

We got hit with more snow. What was supposed to be an inch turned into another 6 inches of the “stuff.” (I’m putting quotations around stuff because you don’t really want to know what word I wanted to put in that spot).

We had weaned fall calves last week. More than likely the massive deer population at the feedlot caused something to spook. In already snowy-windy-miserable temperature weather, I spent a Saturday morning sorting calves, fixing fence and plowing snow.

The Boss Man was doing another round of cow feeding, and I had to stop mid-feeding at the lot to go help him get across the neighbor’s property with our mature bulls. Getting back to the lot, I was behind normal feeding time putting out the final load, and the big end of the steers and heifers let me know. I had 19 of them out by the time I returned. They were sneaking through the bunk cables. So it was more sorting at a time I was hoping to be reroute to town to feed cornstalk cows.

On top of all the rat race, I had a family member at headquarters to check on continually. She had been under the weather and was struggling to eat and drink. I finally ended up finishing the day in the pitch black, too exhausted to even think about packing. The morning would come in just a couple of hours.

You know what though? Everything worked out.

The next morning I headed to the lot. Things were great. The new team member was in the process of feeding and had his schedule figured out for the day. We were able to get the family member to the hospital in Omaha, and they are taking great care of her. My brother and sister-in-law are jumping in on that responsibility, along with puppy sitting the Boss Man’s pride and joy. I’m getting constant updates on things on the home front, and I’m so grateful to the great couple that we have there overseeing things, including sending me pictures of the four legged holy terror.

Now, I’m on a plane with my favorite person, laughing at magic tricks and letting all of the pressure and stress from the last while float away in a chem trail.

Is my brain settled? It’s getting there, but some days you just need to count your blessings and realize that life is messy and hard and it may suck, but hopefully it will get better even if it takes a cuss word or two and even a couple of tears.

I borrowed a great quote, author unknown, from social media last week: “May you always have enough happiness to keep you sweet, enough trials to keep you eager, enough faith to give you courage, and enough determination to make each day a good one.”