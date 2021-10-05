Touchdown! Rethinking the way we celebrate

Hard to believe it’s October. I’m not for sure where the summer went but with the temperatures supposed to be in the 80s this week, evidently Mother Nature hasn’t got the memo that fall is here.

I think the biggest sign of fall is all the pumpkin spice everything: pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin spice Blizzards, the list goes on and on. I’m just waiting for a fast-food joint to roll out a pumpkin spice burger.

I never got into the pumpkin spice craze, though I’m a huge fan of pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup. It’s a little challenging to find a pumpkin soup anywhere around the boonies, but I have the interns on a mission this week to come up with a new pumpkin soup recipe that will incorporate ground beef. If you see smoke coming from western Nebraska, it didn’t work.

Speaking of interns, we have a new one. She’s another student from Muscatine Community College. She has already been a great addition, and with weaning coming right up it will be nice to have an extra hand around.

We are hoping to start weaning next week. The health of the calves this year has been outstanding (and now that I said something I’ll have jinxed it). Because of how the calves are doing we will wean first with a round of vaccine and then follow up with boosters a couple of weeks after. The health of the calves is usually how we determine if we do it this way or precondition first and then come back and wean. I’m a huge fan of the boosters after weaning. It’s a lot less work for us moving portable facilities around to the different groups and sorting pairs twice.