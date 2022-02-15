Tough decisions are rewarding in the long run

I’m getting so tired of scams. It’s hard to tell what is truthful anymore and what’s not.
On Saturday, I had a very heavily accented guy call on the shop phone and say that he was with Dish Network and that I needed to adjust our satellites. Sure, maybe we do, but there is no dish that is affiliated with that phone number. He seemed pretty upset with me as I tried to explain that.
What’s worse is that I’m the one trying to explain why I don’t have a TV in the shop, like I’m guilty of whatever it is he’s accusing me of. I told him I wasn’t going to be at my house until that evening for me to do anything with my Dish Network, and he said he’d call back. Not really for sure how that’s going to work with a landline and my house being a mile away, but for some reason he never called back.
The weirdness continued into Sunday when the Boss Man brought a bridge toll invoice to the shop from the Benicia-Martinez Bridge in California. They were charging for a toll from Jan. 21 when he evidently drove his ‘93 Ford flatbed work pickup across the toll bride. That truck hasn’t set a tire in Alliance in over a year, so I’m really surprised that it made it all the way out to California with no issues – and without us realizing it was gone from its parking spot in the shop.
The verdict is out still out on what’s going on there, but it is taking away time that could be spent on other more worthwhile and not as annoying projects.
I’m waiting for the day when someone invents a meter that would be able to tell if something or someone is telling the truth. It would be a simple device that you could hold up to your phone or TV that would let you know what is legit and what wasn’t. If it wasn’t, it would be nice if there was some incredibly loud and annoying siren that would go off that only affecting the one that is spewing falsehoods. If it caused temporary hearing loss I’d be OK with that.
As one can tell, my mood is not the greatest right now. Somewhere along with all of the traveling and who knows what, I picked up the lovely COVID. Fortunately, I got tested quickly and was able to keep my exposure down to a minimum. But there should be no one that thinks this virus is a good thing. It knocked me down hard for the last week, and there were a couple things that we had to push back on the schedule to try and work around my fatigue.
I feel like I’m starting to finally rise above it, and fortunately we were able to get the fall calves weaned Sunday. It was an absolutely beautiful day to get that project done. The weather definitely feels more like spring right now then the middle of winter.
For the fall calves, it was quite a different picture than a year ago. I think it’s sometimes a good deal to write down the challenges that we faced to see how far we have come.
Last year the fall herd was leased out, and ran on lease ground. With the lack of rain and inadequate feed, they were starving out. I had to get my attorney involved to get them back under our control and out of the situation they were in.
I remember hauling the final load of calves out of the lease place and I was in tears. What should have been strong healthy calves were weak and malnourished. For the next couple of months, the Boss Man and I dedicated a lot of time and energy to get that cowherd back to where they needed to be. The amount of feed both for the cows and calves were asinine, and we decided to early wean to ensure that we could keep the calves going on the right path. The cows suffered too, while no different in percentage breds, all the cows except for two were pushed back into the end of the breeding season. It was beyond frustrating.
The one thing that we did learn is that the calves did really well being early weaned. With that in mind we did the same thing this year. This year has been a different story. Since we weren’t playing “catch up,” the calves have prospered. We have feed half the hay we did last year, and didn’t have to invest in creep or extra protein tubs.
The health has been stellar to this point, and I have yet to doctor one. The calf weights were above what they were a year ago, and the cow weights and body condition scores blew last year’s out of the water.
The moral of the story is, sometimes the decisions we make our not the easiest and may end up upsetting others. At the end of the day if we can always make sure that the end prize is in sight – and for me that’s ensuring that our cattle have the best care and management that we can provide – that makes those decisions a little more rewarding when they work out.
