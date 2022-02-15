Tough decisions are rewarding in the long run

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m getting so tired of scams. It’s hard to tell what is truthful anymore and what’s not.

On Saturday, I had a very heavily accented guy call on the shop phone and say that he was with Dish Network and that I needed to adjust our satellites. Sure, maybe we do, but there is no dish that is affiliated with that phone number. He seemed pretty upset with me as I tried to explain that.

What’s worse is that I’m the one trying to explain why I don’t have a TV in the shop, like I’m guilty of whatever it is he’s accusing me of. I told him I wasn’t going to be at my house until that evening for me to do anything with my Dish Network, and he said he’d call back. Not really for sure how that’s going to work with a landline and my house being a mile away, but for some reason he never called back.

The weirdness continued into Sunday when the Boss Man brought a bridge toll invoice to the shop from the Benicia-Martinez Bridge in California. They were charging for a toll from Jan. 21 when he evidently drove his ‘93 Ford flatbed work pickup across the toll bride. That truck hasn’t set a tire in Alliance in over a year, so I’m really surprised that it made it all the way out to California with no issues – and without us realizing it was gone from its parking spot in the shop.

The verdict is out still out on what’s going on there, but it is taking away time that could be spent on other more worthwhile and not as annoying projects.