Tough times can lead to better things

We got snow! Granted it was barely enough to cover the ground but it was a tiny bit of moisture, and for that we will take it. I would take a foot or more of the stuff right now or whatever moisture we can get because we are dry. Lakes are low, pastures are short, dust is out of control, and the winter feed situation is taking around five to 10 times the work it usually does to figure out.

Cattle work was the agenda last week. Weaned calves got their boosters and cows were pregged. Sometimes we’ll carry open cows over the winter depending on the year and markets, but this year with feed bring short I wanted to get them gone.

Pregging went exceptionally well this year. Our percentages on all the groups except the coming 3s were about the best that we can remember. As for the coming 3s, well, I just can’t say I’m surprised. I had some girls that weaned right around half their body weight at five months. When that happens during a drought something is going to give.

Between cattle work and ranch work, I had a couple speaking engagements in Scottsbluff, one of which was keynoting a career day for western Nebraska ag students. I’ll be honest, I have spoken all over the world and not much makes me nervous anymore or intimidates me – except an auditorium of high school age students. I know what I was like as a high schooler and that was without all the social media and other issues high schoolers face today.

The students were great, though. No one booed, fell asleep, or threw tomatoes, so I’ll take that as a win. I asked a couple students to tell me something great that’s going on in their life. They struggled for answers. I don’t know if that’s because I put them on the spot and it’s tough to think under pressure and embarrassing to say something that internally we are proud of. Or do we have things to be proud of?

There was an ag student the week before that had taken his life. I don’t know the details, and maybe no one will ever know the reason why. I will keep hammering this until I’m blue in the face: mental health care in rural America needs help. There are not enough qualified resources, and I’m afraid we will lose more and more, not only young people but farmers and ranchers, too.

There have been times lately that I’ve been stressing. Am I making the right business decisions with the least economic impact on the ranch? Am I value adding everything that I can? Am I missing opportunities? I’ll be heading one way with my thinking, and whether it’s supply or cost prohibitive I’ll have to do a 180 and go another direction.

I had a reader inform me last week that “Americans are spoiled.” If being spoiled means that I’m stressing everyday over trying to run a successful business instead of having the government do it for me, then I’ll wear that badge.

I was reading a press release by the Farm Service Agency recently. The current administration has signed a bill to provide $3.1 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for distressed borrowers. I struggle with this. Yes, absolutely, there were some things with COVID that really interrupted business for farmers and ranchers, which some of that $3.1 billion goes to. Other amounts, by my understanding, are just going to loans delinquent over 60 days.

Putting a Band-Aid on something that may need surgery or an amputation sometimes is not the best thing. I will say this: tough times do add stress, but it also can improve our business for the better if we are willing to make changes.

I wish they would include counseling in those payout programs, as it may help prevent the same mistakes from happening again. But will this become the norm? Average farm debt is over $1.3 million. Money is one of the top stressors, if not a lot of time the top one. And with ag already carrying a heavy debt load stress unfortunately will most likely also see increases. Are we capable of handling it?

Do I know what the answer is? I sure don’t, but maybe we need to be looking for more solutions. It may not be the right start but for now I’m going to look at every single win (like great preg rates) as a badge of honor.