Travels continue, for fun and for ag

Thanksgiving was successful. Nothing was burnt, nothing started on fire and not one smoke detector was set off. I found the neck in the turkey, was fully prepared for it and not even one tear was shed.

On Wednesday morning I had ran up to cornstalks to pump water and take the Holy Terror to the vet clinic. She’s been pretty stoved up lately and I thought it would be better to play offense instead of defense. We got sent home with anti-inflammatories and some joint treats. The treats smelled good enough even I would have tried them, but Miss Spoiled just turned up her nose and walked away. She’s giving me grey hairs.

The cooking started around noon, and I was too paranoid to leave the parents’ house in case something decided to go horribly wrong. It gave me a good excuse to get their couple Christmas trees up and blare Christmas music.

I headed out Thanksgiving morning around 2 a.m. to Denver to catch a flight to San Diego for a quick 48-hour visit with the Swiss intern and her best friend before she left the U.S. We had a blast visiting the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway and an all American piano bar.

Unbeknownst to us, when we were on the Midway taking turns posing in one of the old fighter jets parked on the runway, feet away from the jet was the pilot that flew it in Vietnam. A great 90 year old gentleman named Vern, he shared some amazing stories about his time in Vietnam with the three of us. It’s something I’m sure none of us will forget.

Both my grandfathers were in the military, and I wish I would have asked them to share more stories about their time. The Midway was full of volunteers, most whom had served on the carrier and now spent their days telling the story of what they did and what life was like for them at that time. I wanted to hug every single one of them. It made me feel so proud to be an American, and so inadequate in what I do.

This week is a mad rush of getting cows to stalks and getting feed stuffs in for the background lot. Jenny the semi is operational once again, and she better be on her best behavior this week.

If you have the opportunity next week to head to Lincoln and get to the Ag Expo I highly encourage it. There will be a Midwest Messenger booth there where you can meet some of the writers that you read in print every week.

I had every intention of being there. It was the greatest experience a couple years back when I met so many of you, and I had even told the editor I would make the trip. Unfortunately, plans changed and I will be heading to Brussels on Sunday to represent the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Collaboration Platform on Agriculture. I will be speaking on ways that CPA can improve transatlantic cooperation in agriculture.

I’m very excited, but I will be cramming every available minute this week learning as much as I can about EU policy. Hopefully I’ll have weeks’ worth of stories to share when I get back – and positive ones!