Understanding beef: It pays to learn all we can

Greetings from south Texas. I’m in Houston this week for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention. Thanks to the virus that shall not be named, it’s been only a short six months since we had last year’s convention.

The meetings are just starting, and I’m looking forward to a week of international trade meetings, networking, developing policy and continuing to learn more and more about the industry. One of the highlights is that this year I’m mentoring a young lady that’s part of the Canadian Cattlemen Association’s Young Leader program. CCA agreed to let her come down to convention and she will be spending the week down here attending meetings and events with me.

Meanwhile back on the ranch, I received a call early this morning that the 40-foot refrigerated container that was purchased for on the ranch beef storage was sitting in the yard ready to get unloaded. We knew it was coming today, but had not received any other particulars.

With all the supply chain issues that are going on, it was quite a process to find a reefer. Then to try to get it delivered out to the ranch in a timely fashion was even more of a stretch. I had help and equipment lined up to unload it and set it into place, but no one was really prepared for it to show up in the dark. It was a bit of a rush for everyone. I’m so grateful to have the Boss Man and the crew that was available to help. Fortunately, it got unloaded with no damage. The next step will be getting an electrical crew out to get the wiring taken care of.