Understanding beef: It pays to learn all we can

Greetings from south Texas. I’m in Houston this week for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention. Thanks to the virus that shall not be named, it’s been only a short six months since we had last year’s convention.
The meetings are just starting, and I’m looking forward to a week of international trade meetings, networking, developing policy and continuing to learn more and more about the industry. One of the highlights is that this year I’m mentoring a young lady that’s part of the Canadian Cattlemen Association’s Young Leader program. CCA agreed to let her come down to convention and she will be spending the week down here attending meetings and events with me.
Meanwhile back on the ranch, I received a call early this morning that the 40-foot refrigerated container that was purchased for on the ranch beef storage was sitting in the yard ready to get unloaded. We knew it was coming today, but had not received any other particulars.
With all the supply chain issues that are going on, it was quite a process to find a reefer. Then to try to get it delivered out to the ranch in a timely fashion was even more of a stretch. I had help and equipment lined up to unload it and set it into place, but no one was really prepared for it to show up in the dark. It was a bit of a rush for everyone. I’m so grateful to have the Boss Man and the crew that was available to help. Fortunately, it got unloaded with no damage. The next step will be getting an electrical crew out to get the wiring taken care of.
Speaking of beef. I had a friend of mine recommend a great documentary on Netflix called the “Hanwoo Rhapsody.” It covered the Korean beef industry. I love learning about cattle and beef in other countries and this two part series was definitely worth a watch. In case you don’t have Netflix, in all honesty I didn’t either until last week when I was so intrigued with the documentary that I ordered it.
Cattle have been a huge staple in Korea for hundreds of years. For years, only a certain amount were allowed to be harvested. When cattle are born, DNA samples are taken and the information is entered into a national database. The operation that the livestock were born on, along with date of birth, what that animal was fed throughout its life and the harvest information follows that critter through its lifespan. Consumers are able to access that information at the meat case when they go to purchase product.
For those in the restaurant industry, they not only have that same information but at times can attend auctions where the carcasses are auctioned off to the highest bidder. The highest carcass purchased in Korea brought over 60 million won which is equivalent to over 50 thousand USDs. Top graded carcasses which receive a 1++ can easily bring tens of thousands of dollars.
At first the shock was a little though to get over, but upon learning more about the industry and the Hanwoo cattle, the numbers made a little more sense. The Hanwoo cattle are preferred to be harvest at two or three years of age, and the finish weight on the premier animals around 3,000 pounds. Yes, you read that right. Using U.S. weights, it would come out to the beef being around $10 per pound.
The biggest difference between the U.S. and Korean beef industry that I noticed from the documentary was not only the traceability of the animal, but also how the animal was utilized after harvest. In the U.S. there are around 30 traditional cuts of beef. Korea’s dictionary talks about over 130 cuts. A lot of the cuts are similar, but then common cuts are even fabricated further. Organs are also utilized with meals being made from items like tripe, uterus, lungs, heart and tongue. Multiple cuts are also taken from the head of an animal.
The Korean government has tight control on the Hanwoo cattle. There are 100 bulls that are used for breeding. With the number of cows that are AI’ed on an annual basis, they figure that the value of the top bulls are around 6 billion won, which is getting into millions of dollars appraisal.
Hopefully that will give you enough information to watch the documentary. It is definitely worth the time. I think understanding how beef is raised and processed in other countries not only gives us comparison measures to think about, but for me personally gives me ideas that can potentially be included in our operation – or at least something to think about.
