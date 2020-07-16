Well another birthday has come and passed. I cannot say I feel any older or wiser as of right now. Well I take that back, definitely a little older. I really appreciate all of the well wishes, birthday cards, and even those smart mouth comments about making another trip around the sun.
The big day itself was pretty uneventful. I raked part of a hillside before the dew went off of the alfalfa, and then the Boss Man’s Wife and I headed to Lincoln where she had a couple of appointments on Friday. I dropped some Flying Diamond Beef of en route, and ate yard bird for dinner, so it was definitely not the celebration that had been discussed for some time. With all the craziness going on, it was decided to postpone that until later this fall or even next year.
One of the different things that I had to experience while I was in Lincoln, was the amount of businesses that are requiring masks to gain entry. For those that have traveled between the eastern and western part of the state, it is definitely night and day difference.
I am not here to support or shun a mask. I have seen data that goes both ways. For me personally, I do struggle a bit with wearing one for the fact that I get really light headed when I do. And then there is the part of me that wonders, as I’ve worn one on and off during the years while welding, shoveling silage and around water damage, and there still seems to be stuff that penetrates through a mask and effects how I feel. So I question how effective they truly are. Those times that I am not wearing one, I’m very cognizant of social distancing, sanitizing and being extremely cautious if I do sneeze or cough.
For as smart as a country that we are, I do think that we have become a little dumb in how we are handling certain things right now. That’s on all sides of the puzzle. I’ve had discussions with numerous medical personnel, and no one agrees or disagrees with all that’s being said and done to handle this situation. Everyone has a variation in insight and opinion. I can see how it can become confusing to everyone.
The Sunday after my birthday I took the day off to go fishing. I have only fished a handful of times before, as my patience level has never really been conducive to holding onto a pole waiting for something to bite. With the whole new big birthday thing, I’m trying to tell myself I need more of a work-life balance, so fishing was the first experiment.
The good news is that the fish weren’t biting that well. I’m uber-competitive enough that the more fish that would have been pulled in, the more my adrenaline would have spiked. Relaxation would have been a lost memory.
On the other side, I caught just enough to keep me entertained. To the point of relaxation, I actually ended up falling asleep on the beach in the sand. I have not a clue as to last time that happened.
Like with any new endeavor, I asked a million questions – to the point my poor guide may have been rethinking the whole fishing thing. And yes, I did clean my own fish. Minus one little girly scream when a walleye proceeded to almost jump out of the well, I think I handled it pretty well.
I did comment that the girl that can sew up a prolapse in the pasture was the one that screamed like a girl. Well, we all can’t be perfect.
After six hours on the lake, we were starving and headed into Scottsbluff for some Mexican food. The restaurant was one that I had not been at before. You ordered at the counter and then sat at a booth and waited for your food to come. Every booth had a bottle of hand sanitizer on it, and of course being trained now to use sanitizer as available, I grabbed for the bottle.
One squirt and my nose filled with the smell of tequila – and strong tequila.
Not for sure what the situation was or if the restaurant was trying a new batch of sanitizer, I decided a taste test would solve the mystery. Not a smart idea. There was definitely no tequila in the sanitizer, but I did feel that there was going to be no need to worry about spreading any germs the rest of the day.
As I mentioned above, I’m definitely not becoming wiser with this getting older thing.