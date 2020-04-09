I was at the background lot on Sunday afternoon. The Boss Man had volunteered to feed, as I needed to run to the North Place to get caught up on tagging. The Business Partner has been doing an excellent job calving the multi-sire calves out of the recips, and I run up there every couple of days to tag and band.
I had high hopes of cleaning my house that afternoon, but instead had received a request for more video on the replacement quality heifers that I had posted on social media for sale. Considering I don’t have room this year to take all the yearlings to grass, that took precedence. After a quick stop at DQ — because the four-legged terror needed a pup cup and who doesn’t need ice cream on a Sunday? — I headed home.
I arrived at the background lot as the Boss Man was mixing his last load.
I got the sale heifers in and sorted off the terminal blacks and the red-white faces. Around the time I finished sorting, the Boss Man had finished feeding. He was able to trail them by me in decent enough fashion, and I was able to get some nice video.
We sat at my ATV and visited for a while about all the world’s problems. I had seen enough cattle producers tear each other down over social media the last week that it was disheartening and in all honesty, embarrassing. If one tried to say anything positive about any organization or group, they were lambasted so fast that it reminded me a lot of the last presidential election.
I’m the next generation getting involved in our operation. I’m trying to utilize the resources that I have to think outside the box and find niches and ways to make things work, but if I don’t think like certain individuals out there, my thoughts are wrong? Not only am I wrong, but I’m expected to voice those opinions of why I’m wrong. Huh?
If I were a young person who wanted to get involved in agriculture and I was sitting at home in quarantine right now reading social media and listening to all the bickering going on through the multiple ag groups out there, the last thing I would want to do is have anything to do with our industry.
Yes, markets are miserable. Yes, certain sectors are making more money. Yes, the industry is hurting. But I hate to break it to you — so is almost every other industry right now. Don’t believe me? Try to buy a freezer, or be in the airline industry or restaurant industry. What about all of those businesses right now that are deemed “nonessential?” Be grateful that you can get up and go to work every day, doing what you love. You are not stuck in a house somewhere worrying not about tomorrow, but the meal on the table today.
I erased a post on social media the other day where an individual had called a person that I know and respect a “maggot.” I told them name-calling would not be acceptable on my accounts. He responded by screenshotting a post I had made a while back where I had called a group of individuals that were being pretty brutal “trolls.” He was right, I always try to be pretty respectful and courteous, and one day I had had enough. I need to do better — maybe we all do.
In times of turmoil, leaders need to rise to the top. Those leaders need to be able to bring people together, listen to multiple sides of the situation, get people to compromise and think positively. Most importantly, those leaders must refuse to sit and shame those that don’t think like they do. This is a huge opportunity for those involved in agriculture to show that those traits that we are usually so proud of are what can get us through this mess that we are in.
If you haven’t read the “Code of the West,” maybe it’s a good time to. One of my favorites out of the 10 codes is “talk less and say more.” I’m going to work on that this week, and maybe you should, too.
After my talk with the Boss Man, he paused as he walked away and said, “I’m happy.” You know what? I am, too, and maybe it’s because of those multiple generations of Wilsons that have come before me. No matter the situation, they pushed through, figured out a way to make it work and ended up being better because of it in the end.
The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of this publication or its staff.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.