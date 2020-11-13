Well, I guess we had an election.
Election Day was a zoo around here, but I was still able to get into Lakeside to the polling place. I arrived around 3:30 in the afternoon where I was number 100 to vote for the day. The Boss Man arrived a couple hours later, and he was number 150.
For those who do not understand rural polling places, those are some lofty numbers for south Sheridan County. Not to outshine the numbers, but the church ladies also had some amazing baked goods, which was definitely an added incentive to go.
Election soap box in 3, 2, 1 …
As for my viewpoint on the 2020 election, I’ve been thinking about how to put it into perspective this last week and I’m not for sure I can. But here’s my thought process.
I spent the Sunday night before the election at a friend’s condo in downtown Denver. We had attended a Celebration of Life for our business partner and friend just north of Denver and decided to stay in Denver that evening instead of trekking home.
Downtown Denver continues to change every time I visit this year. More and more homeless people seem to populate the streets, some due in part to the business environment being challenged with COVID restrictions. While that’s a depressing sight, to add to it, businesses were already preparing for turmoil after the election by boarding up their ground floor windows. That included the condo, which has floor-to-ceiling windows on the south and east sides. One could sit 22 stories up and watch the city hustle and bustle, and watch I did.
Then my mind started wondering.
Here are 2.8 million people living in an area the size of our operation and the two neighboring ranches. When COVID hit, and new regulations were passed down, there were a number of those 2.8 million people that suddenly were asked to stay home, shelter in place, or became jobless. That’s a lot different than what happened on the ranch, where in all honesty, not one thing changed.
It seems that right now, people are struggling to find a purpose and an identity.
There were riots and conflicts, and I feel they were escalated because everyone had been cooped up and were carrying out frustrations. Though, that is still no excuse for the damages or deaths that occurred. People were searching for an identity, and maybe they needed to find one.
The individual I voted for is not projected to win. What does that mean? In all honesty, not much. Because this last week we weaned calves. When we weren’t working cattle, some of the crew was building fence on cornstalks. We still had to check pastures. There was a pen of steers that needed to be sold, conservation projects to work on, a sale barn run to be made, and ample other things that made the current events seem completely irrelevant. If you turned off the news, the biggest problem here was that the ink on the ear tags that had faded and we had to deal with retagging over 800 tags.
Sure, there will most likely be new regulations. Sure, the fuel prices may escalate. Sure, there is going to be the same bickering and squabbling that has been going on for decades. But will we see this country ending? Hopefully not.
The one thing that I did appreciate about the last four years is the patriotism that rural America showed. I have not been to very many rural places this last year where there has not been ample support for the current administration and country.
Maybe this is the lesson. For those of you who live in the urban areas, maybe you should take a lesson from your rural cousins. Get to know your neighbor. Help others out. Find a job that becomes a lifestyle. Believe in the grace of God. Enjoy Mother Nature and all of the surroundings. And find that patriotism that this country was built upon. It wasn’t built on the one where businesses have to board up windows in preparation for riots. Seriously, when did we become that country?
I understand that everyone gets so concerned about the popular vote, but what intrigues me the most is, start looking at the land area of the different political parties. It tells a whole other story, and maybe it is time to realize that we really do need to get along.
If we would all just take a deep breath, step away from the news media, realize that every social media post we make does not need to be political, and realize that if we start focusing on “We the People,” maybe we can change how this country looks without the “help” of Washington.