If the world wasn’t crazy enough already, Mother Nature decided to get all hormonal on us last week and bless us with some just lovely weather.
It’s hard to believe it was just a year ago when some of our worlds throughout the state were turned upside down when Snowmageddon hit. I remember putting all the heavies and recip pairs into the overhang, and drove home to catch a much-needed nap after fighting a day of snow, and wind. I woke up a little later to a complete whiteout, and weather so miserable that there was no way I was going to be able to transverse the mile to get up to the barns to check on everyone throughout the night. It was the first time in all my years of night calving that I had to turn it completely over to God.
I paced the floor many times that night, expecting to find the worst in the morning. Constantly second-guessing whether I should have dared drive the pickup alongside a small trail between the fence and a lake buried with snow drifts because the cows always seem to come first. Everyone survived and one comes to realize a year later that the lessons we learned from those experiences helped make us better.
Last week’s storm was lining up to be a “calf killer.” The forecast was saying a full day of rain, followed by up to eight inches of snow and then single digits with 30 mph wind. To say it nice, it was going to be brutal.
We started prepping a couple of days in advance. Overhangs were bedded down. We went through multiple scenarios and thought process to try and make sure that we were being the most efficient that we possibly could.
With less than a hundred pairs between the two places at that point, barn space was going to be tight but we had enough room in our minds to bring all of the pairs in and put them in some kind of shelter from the elements.
Is this normal? We try to do everything we can to protect our livestock throughout whatever conditions Mother Nature throws our way. But in this case — with almost all of the calves belonging to someone else — our top priority was to shelter everything that we could to protect ears, tails, livestock, and if something got stepped on in the process, a vet bill was going to be a lot better than a dead animal.
The Business Partner and Right Hand were at the North Place. They stayed at the lodge for two nights, and worked around the clock checking heavies and pairs. Fortunately, the weather there wasn’t anything close to what the weatherman had forecasted and they came through with flying colors.
Meanwhile, at the Home Place, the team went about preparing barns and sorting pairs to go into the barns and overhangs. The Boss Man and I also sorted heavies to put into an alleyway close to the barn just in case someone decided to calve during the night.
We got hammered. Fortunately, it was pretty short-lived rain, followed by inches of snow and a wind that would take the breath right out of you. The couple cows that did calve, had their calves pulled and taken right to the shop where they were hand-dried and blown before going back to the barn with momma.
I walked through the corrals every hour during the bad night with my trusty flashlight making sure no one was calving and pushing any errant babies back under the overhang.
We survived. Not one animal was lost, not one ear was frostbit, and even though I struggled hard to function the next day, it was worth it.
I think that’s a great motto: We survived.
Everything is in turmoil right now. Being the time of year, I guess I was unaware of the implications of how much turmoil was really going on until I stopped in town for a couple hours. On the ranch you are somewhat removed from all of the issues, which in its own way is a blessing.
If you are not a farmer/rancher let me say this, you will survive. It is what it is now, but be humble, be kind, utilize your resources, enjoy the extra time that you get to spend with your family, and you’ll come out on the other side smarter and wiser.
If you are a farmer/rancher, you’ve got this. This is nothing that we haven’t seen before in turns of trials and tribulations. Put your head down and keep doing exactly what you are doing, and that’s raising a wholesome healthy product for the masses.
We will survive.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.