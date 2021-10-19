What’s in a name? Finding a fit for the cattle pot

Thank you for all of the kinds words for last week’s article. I also wanted to say, if you don’t think there’s a mental health issue in rural America, I could share you the hordes of emails that I received talking about the struggles of other individuals. It has been beyond eye opening.
One of the groups that I mentioned before in a previous article is the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline. There are around 200 mental health counselors spread across the state that the hotline works with to provide free services for those that qualify. To learn more about them or to seek help, you can call 1-800-464-0258 or check out their website at legalaidofnebraska.org.
Another program that showed up on my radar this last month, thanks to a webinar hosted by the Nebraska Cattlemen, was Farm Rescue. If you have not heard of it, head over to farmrescue.org to check out this great program that helps those in agriculture in need. Farm Rescue was launched in 2005 as a way to help with everything from harvesting crops to feeding cattle during a challenging time – whether it be injury, death or sickness. Any and all can volunteer, and I highly encourage you to sign up on their website. I did.
There are so many great programs out there to help those in rural America and if you have one that you’d like me to mention, please send me an email. I’d love to help get the word out for you.
We will be finished with weaning when this goes to print. So far it has been a pretty smooth process, and everyone is starting to get into the rhythm.
Along with working the calves, I also decided to get the mature weights on the cows, and body condition score them. The cows are in great shape for this time of the year, even with the odd spring and summer we had.
Once the weaning project is done, the next focus will be getting all of the winter crop grazing fenced so we can start hauling cattle that direction. Or, I guess I should say when I start hauling cattle that direction.
I did find a semi for the cattle pot. The Boss Man and I headed to Spalding two weeks ago to pick it up. After the drive home, I feel that we may become good friends, though I haven’t named him yet.
There have been a couple discussions on whether it’s him or her, and I figured it was as good a time as any to clarify gender on inanimate objects. The interns were hanging out in the shop while I was writing this, so I called them into the office to have a serious discussion on gender and equipment. The consensus is that most vehicles are female. I had no clue that we had Susie, Margie and Hattie on the ranch until this conversation came about. The tractors go multiple ways. The verdict is that the JD7410 is a girl and the JD7810 is a boy. Every other tractor falls as gender neutral.
By this time, I was beyond confused and may have regretted bringing the topic up. We evidently need to find more work for the interns. The current conversation going on outside is what they are going to name my ton Ford pickup.
Speaking of the pickup, she and I had a stellar road trip last week. We started by taking a couple of ET calves down to drop off at Bennett, Colorado. We headed into Denver for an appointment and finished with that around 1:30 p.m. then drove to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where I got in around 1 in the morning after battling some ridiculous wind.
I will admit I crashed for about four hours in my back seat before limping it into Arthur, North Dakota to pick up a load of Simmental calves.
These calves belong to a couple of clients, and I brought a trailer load of bulls and heifers back to the ranch to help them with marketing. I’m really excited about this side project, as the cattle are stellar. I think it will be a lot of fun to see the different directions they have to go – whether it be show, sale or whatever else comes about.
I’m already going to be marketing some purebred Red Angus breeding stock this fall, so it goes right along with that. The good news is they seem to be pretty gender-specific, so at least we won’t have to worry about trying to figure that out in the coming weeks.
