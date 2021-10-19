What’s in a name? Finding a fit for the cattle pot

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thank you for all of the kinds words for last week’s article. I also wanted to say, if you don’t think there’s a mental health issue in rural America, I could share you the hordes of emails that I received talking about the struggles of other individuals. It has been beyond eye opening.

One of the groups that I mentioned before in a previous article is the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline. There are around 200 mental health counselors spread across the state that the hotline works with to provide free services for those that qualify. To learn more about them or to seek help, you can call 1-800-464-0258 or check out their website at legalaidofnebraska.org.

Another program that showed up on my radar this last month, thanks to a webinar hosted by the Nebraska Cattlemen, was Farm Rescue. If you have not heard of it, head over to farmrescue.org to check out this great program that helps those in agriculture in need. Farm Rescue was launched in 2005 as a way to help with everything from harvesting crops to feeding cattle during a challenging time – whether it be injury, death or sickness. Any and all can volunteer, and I highly encourage you to sign up on their website. I did.

There are so many great programs out there to help those in rural America and if you have one that you’d like me to mention, please send me an email. I’d love to help get the word out for you.

We will be finished with weaning when this goes to print. So far it has been a pretty smooth process, and everyone is starting to get into the rhythm.